Geoghegan Hart and Poels lead Ineos at the Vuelta a Espana

Image 1 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos) at the 2019 Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 5 Team Ineos during stage 2 of the Vuelta a Burgos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 5 Wout Poels (Team Ineos) stage 20 Tour de France (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (Team Ineos (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 5 Wout Poels wins stage 7 at Criterium du Dauphine (Image credit: Getty Images)

Team Ineos have announced their squad for the Vuelta a España, naming Tao Geoghegan Hart and Wout Poels as joint leaders for the final Grand Tour of the year.

With none of the team's main Grand Tour stars, Egan Bernal, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas, heading to Spain, the race presents an opportunity for the British squad to take a blend of youth and experience.

Geoghegan Hart, 24, was co-leader at the Giro d'Italia along with Pavel Sivakov, but he crashed out on stage 13, sustaining a broken collarbone as a result. He returned to racing at the Tour de Pologne, finishing fifth overall. Earlier in the season he took second at the Tour of the Alps, winning two stages along the way.

The 31-year-old Poels comes to the race with 13 Grand Tour starts in his career, including a sixth place at the 2017 Vuelta. The Dutchman finished fourth at the Critérium du Dauphiné in June, going on to assist the Bernal-Thomas one-two at the Tour de France.

"I believe we have a really talented blend of youth and experience in this team," said team directeur sportif Nicolas Portal. "The opportunity for Tao to learn from Wout as they lead our team is a special one and we have faith that both of them can leave their mark on this Vuelta.

"The Vuelta is always a really tough race, but one that we always look forward to. We love racing in front of the Spanish fans and have had some fantastic success over the years. It promises to be a hard-fought edition this year with some very tough climbs as always and we are looking forward to the start on Saturday."

The team's two co-leaders will be able to look towards Kenny Elissonde, Sebastián Henao and Vasil Kiryienka, a stage winner at the 2013 edition of the race, for help in the mountains.

Salvatore Puccio rides the Giro-Vuelta double-header for the third season in a row, while versatile Briton Owain Doull makes his Grand Tour debut. Rounding out the team is Ian Stannard, who takes his first Grant Tour start since the 2017 Vuelta.

Team Ineos for Vuelta a España, August 24-September 15: Owain Doull (GBr), Kenny Elissonde (Fra), Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr), Sebastian Henao (Col), Vasil Kiryienka (Blr), Wout Poels (Ned), Salvatore Puccio (Ita), Ian Stannard (GBr)