Gent-Wevelgem, Nokere Koerse announce teams for March races

Bernhard Eisel (HTC-Columbia) on his way to winning Gent-Wevelgem ahead of surprise second Sep Vanmarcke (Topsport Vlaanderen) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Gent-Wevelgem and the Nokere Koerse have announced the first teams that will ride their races in March. Gent-Wevelgem will feature all 18 ProTeams and seven Professional Continental teams, while the Nokere Koerse will feature six ProTeams and 10 Professional Continental teams.

Gent-Wevelgem takes place on March 27 and the 18 ProTeams will be joined by Cofidis, FDJ, Europcar, Skil-Shimano, Landbouwkrediet, Topsport Vlaanderen, and Verandas Willems.

Before that comes the Nokere Koerse on March 16. The six ProTeams in action are Quick Step, Rabobank, Vacansoleil-DCM, Katusha, HTC-Highroad and Omega Pharma-Lotto, and they will be joined by 10 Professional Continental squads.

“The 66th Nokere Koerse will have an unprecedented field of riders,” organiser Marc Van Cauwenberghe told the Belga news agency. “For the first time in our history, the quality is so high.

“Our 66th edition looks already to be a memorable event, even though there is still one month to go.".