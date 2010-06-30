Garmin-Transitions go double Dutch with Maaskant and Kreder

Image 1 of 2 Michel Kreder (Garmin-Transitions) heads out for a ride on the cobbles. (Image credit: James Huang) Image 2 of 2 Martijn Maaskant (Garmin-Transitions). (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

Michel Kreder and Martijn Maaskant have re-signed with Garmin-Transitions through to 2013. Both riders announced the news alongside team manager Jonathan Vaughters, in Rotterdam, Wednesday.

Maaskant signed for the team in 2008 and placed highly in the spring Classics in his first two years with the team. Kreder signed from Rabobank's continental outfit at the start of 2010 and has had a promising first season in the professional ranks.

"These two guys are going to be on the team for a long time," Vaughters said.

"They're both riders that, little-by-little and slowly but surely, we'll try and build into riders that can win some of the biggest races in the world."

"Martijn exploded onto the scene in his first year and on the right day and with the right luck he can win the big Classics," said Vaugthers.

Maaskant was of course happy to secure his future and re-sign for the team. The Dutchman had a frustrating spring campaign this year and suffered numerous crashes. His best performance coming in Paris-Roubaix, where he was 22nd. Since then he has found his form, finishing second in a stage of the Tour de Suisse.

"I'm happy with the new contract. It shows that the team has confidence in me as a rider. I've enjoyed the past three years and it's been good for me. I'm looking forward to the next couple of years."

Kreder's first season has yet to yield a pro win but the 22-year-old has compiled over ten top-ten placings, including third in the GP Miguel Indurain.

"I didn't know what to expect in my first year," Kreder said. "But I see myself being able to do well in the last Classics, like Lombardia and San Sebastian."

Vaughters has set high targets for Kreder's development, and as well as having a crack at the Classics in the second part of the year, Vaughters believes that Amstel Gold is a race he can also win in the future.

"For me, Michael is the only Dutch rider who can win Amstel Gold. He can work on his time trialing in the future and for me that's the only weakness."

Garmin-Transitions will start their third Tour de France on Saturday. Maaskant will race his second Tour, having stepped in at the last minute in 2009, and replacing the injured Daniel Martin. Kreder will skip the Tour and focus on the second half of the year.