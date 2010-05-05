Garmin-Transitions confirms Giro roster

Image 1 of 2 Garmin - Transitions sets tempo in the peloton. (Image credit: Bosco Martin) Image 2 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin - Transitions) (Image credit: Sirotti)

Garmin-Transitions has confirmed its line-up for the Giro d'Italia, with Americans Tyler Farrar and Christian Vande Velde to lead the nine-man roster. Under-23 time trial world champion Jack Bobridge will make his Grand Tour debut at the race.

Farrar will start the race as one of the favourites for the flatter stages in the first fortnight of the Giro and will be aiming to secure the leader's maglia rosa in the opening days of the race. He will be able to call on Murilo Fischer and Julian Dean to provide a lead-out, while experienced riders David Millar and Svein Tuft will also be on hand to help set up Farrar.

Vande Velde is likely to use the Giro as part of his build up to the Tour de France. Last year, the American crashed out of the Giro on the third stage, but will be aiming to make it through to the tough mountain stages that punctuate the third week of the race. Ireland's Daniel Martin will also be looking to demonstrate his ability in the mountains, and aim for a high finish on general classification. Millar's strong performances during the spring Classics are a sign he too has the form to vie for stage wins.

Australian Cameron Meyer will start his second successive Giro d'Italia, while compatriot Jack Bobridge will make his debut in Amsterdam on Saturday. The reigning under-23 World Champion has completed his planned-for commitments with the Australian track team and heads to the Netherlands after completing the first four stages of last week's Tour of Romandie.

"Our squad is versatile, so we'll be looking for every opportunity for potential stage wins and with the team we have at this race even a day or two in the coveted maglia rosa is a realistic goal," said Garmin-Transitions manager Jonathan Vaughters. "The Giro always has one of the most competitive fields of the season and with our mix of youth and experience we also plan on animating this historic race."

Garmin-Transitions for the Giro d'Italia: Jack Bobridge, Julian Dean, Tyler Farrar, Murilo Fischer, Dan Martin, Cameron Meyer, David Millar, Svein Tuft and Christian Vande Velde.

