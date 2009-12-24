Garmin-Transitions announces 2010 roster

Christian Vande Velde renewed with Garmin-Transitions for three years. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Team Garmin-Transitions unveiled its 2010 roster on Thursday, featuring 10 Americans among the ProTour team's total of 27 riders from nine different countries. Christian Vande Velde, 8th overall in the 2009 Tour de France, David Zabriskie, U.S. Time Trial Champion and sprint sensation Tyler Farrar will return to the squad along with stars Dan Martin, Ryder Hesjedal and David Millar.

New additions include Jack Bobridge, Australia's U23 Road Race and Time Trial Champion, Johan Van Summeren, two-time top 10 finisher at Paris-Roubaix, and expert lead-out man Robbie Hunter.

Vande Velde, Martin and Zabriskie have all renewed contracts with the team that will extend through 2012, 2012 and 2013, respectively.

"I've come an long way with Team Garmin-Transitions in a short time," said Vande Velde. "I'm incredibly proud of what I've done as part of this team and I'm excited to see what the next three years have to hold."

Ireland's Dan Martin echoed Vande Velde's sentiments and is pleased to continue with the American ProTour squad. "The progress we have made together in the past two seasons shows what a perfect environment Garmin-Transitions is for a young rider," said Martin. "I'm really excited to have the chance to continue to improve, grow and have fun in what is the perfect team for me."

"It's a beautiful thing," added Zabriskie. "To commit for four years myself, and to have the team commit to me is something really special."

Jonathan Vaughters, Slipstream Sports CEO, is looking ahead to a successful 2010 season. "We're poised well for 2010," said Vaughters. "Our roster is strong and versatile with some of the world's best riders returning to us, and the addition of others.

"This [upcoming] year we will look to build on Tyler's success by adding lead-out guys, we've added climbers to help Christian in the mountains and we've rounded out our Classics team. With Christian, Dan and David signing on for the next few years, we've built a foundation that we will be able to enhance in years to come. Looking ahead to 2010, we expect to be competitive throughout the year."

Garmin-Transitions opens its 2010 season at Australia's Tour Down Under in January.

Garmin-Transitions complete 2010 roster:

Jack Bobridge (Aus)

Kirk Carlson (USA)

Steven Cozza (USA)

Tom Danielson (USA)

Julian Dean (NZl)

Timmy Duggan (USA)

Tyler Farrar (USA)

Ryder Hesjedal (Can)

Robbie Hunter (RSA)

Fredrik Kessiakoff (Swe)

Michele Kreder (Ned)

Trent Lowe (Aus)

Dan Martin (Irl)

Maartijn Maaskant (Ned)

Christian Meier (Can)

Cameron Meyer (Aus)

Travis Meyer (Aus)

David Millar (GBr)

Danny Pate (USA)

Thomas Peterson (USA)

Peter Stetina (USA)

Svein Tuft (Can)

Johan Van Summeren (Bel)

Ricardo van der Velde (Ned)

Christian Vande Velde (USA)

Matt Wilson (Aus)

David Zabriskie (USA)

