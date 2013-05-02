Garmin-Sharp announces Giro d'Italia team to defend Hesjedal's crown

Image 1 of 4 A historic day for Canada as Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has won the 2012 Giro d'Italia. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 4 Christian Vande Velde is finding his race legs again (Image credit: Pasados de Volta) Image 3 of 4 Tom Danielson (Garmin Sharp), Igor Anton (Euskaltel) try to follow (Image credit: Alberto Brevers) Image 4 of 4 Stage 12 winner David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) on the podium. (Image credit: Sirotti)

Garmin-Sharp has announced their Giro d’Italia squad with Ryder Hesjedal returning to defend his 2012 title. The Canadian will be joined by Christian Vande Velde, David Millar, Nathan Haas, Peter Stetina, Ramunas Navardauskas, Robbie Hunter, Thomas Dekker and Tom Danielson.

“Winning the Giro d’Italia in 2012 was a dream come true and it will be a true honor to pin on the Number 1 bib on Saturday,” said Hesjedal. “My season has been built around the Giro again this year with the goal of defending my title and the whole team is coming into it very focused and extremely motivated. I want to do my best to honor the race, to honor the Number 1 bib, and take it from there, day by day. I know we have a great team to be able to do that, and we will work hard, every day, with our goal in mind."





“Our team is built around our leader and defending champion, Ryder, and our goal is to do our best race and defend his title,” said Director Charly Wegelius. “We have put together a strong and well-balanced roster, with a focus on climbers to support Ryder in the mountains. The team is very motivated for what we know will be a grueling but beautiful race and we look forward to Saturday’s start.”







