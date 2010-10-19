Garmin-Cervélo’s first training camp scheduled

Image 1 of 2 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Transitions) wins the final stage of the Vuelta in Madrid. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 2 Thor Hushovd (Cervelo) in Milan at the start of the 2010 Tour of Lombardy. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Garmin-Cervélo will hold its first training camp for 2011 in the Cayman Islands commencing on November 28, according to wielerland.nl. It will be the first time the transferring riders from Cervélo TestTeam will join their new teammates at Garmin.

Garmin-Cervélo team director Jonathan Vaughters said he chose the location based on the advice of several riders. “Some riders are already on vacation and found it a nice experience,” he told the website. “We therefore believe that this is a fine venue for the riders to come together and prepare for the 2011 season.”

Garmin has acquired a number of riders from the now defunct TestTeam after the bike manufacturer announced it would close its doors. Amongst those on the move from Cervélo TestTeam to the Garmin- Cervélo squad is newly crowned world champion Thor Hushovd.

Other riders making the transition with Hushovd include Heinrich Haussler, Andreas Klier, Brett Lancaster, Daniel Lloyd, Roger Hammond and Gabriel Rasch. Garmin will also run a women’s squad next year after taking over much of Cervélo’s women’s outfit.

Garmin isn’t the only squad already looking forward to 2011, with Katusha holding a team gathering at Lake Garda, Italy, this week.