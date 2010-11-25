Garmin-Cervelo to dominate Spring Classics, Vansummeren says
Belgian confident team will deliver
Johan Vansummeren is looking for Team Garmin-Cervelo to dominate the Spring Classics in the coming year. He believes that the team of Thor Hushovd, David Millar, Maarten Maaskant, Tyler Farrar and of course Vansummeren himself is capable of bringing its share of argyle onto the podiums of northern Europe come April.
"I think we're going to be one of the strongest teams in the Spring Classics,” he told ProCycling.no. “It is an honor to ride with the world champion on the team. I think we're going to see Garmin at the front of a lot of the classics in northern France and Belgium. I am confident that we will deliver.”
Vansummeren joined Garmin this year after five years with Lotto. He did not do well in the Classics this year, dropping out of Paris-Roubaix and his best finish being 21st in Gent-Wevelgem. However, in 2003 he won the U23 Liege-Bastogne-Liege, and has finished eighth (2008) and fifth (2009) in Paris-Roubaix.
Looking at the competition, the 29-year-old noted that “It's basically the same teams every time. Tom Boonen is still there, and Fabian Cancellara will be riding for another team. He won't lose his good legs, so he is certainly to be reckoned with next season.”
