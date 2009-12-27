Gambino, Barazzuol contracted by GT-Brondello Pro Team

Image 1 of 2 Filippo Barazzuol (Image credit: The GT-Bronello Pro team) Image 2 of 2 Alessandro Gambino shakes hands after signing a new contract deal. (Image credit: The GT-Bronello Pro team)

Alessandro Gambino and Filippo Barazzuol have signed a contract with the GT-Brondello Pro Team for 2010. The news comes after the team has already signed two mountain bikers: Paolo Montoya and Marco Osella.

Barazzuol has done well at mountain bike races like the Ironbike and is an accomplished marathoner. He will attend the Italian marathon series races such as the Marathon Tour and the PiemonteMTB as well as the Italian National Marathon Championships.

Gambino finished third at the Italian cyclo-cross nationals in 2009. He has been chosen to be part of the Italian national team a few times and has also attended a World Cup. This year, he excelled at the Internazionali d'Italia races and the Racer Bikes Cup cross country events.