Gallery: Wind tunnel testing with Taylor Phinney

Image 1 of 38 Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the wind tunnel testing facility in Brackley (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 2 of 38 A BMC mechanic works on a number of positions for Phinney's TT bike (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 3 of 38 All set: Phinney begins to warm up (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 4 of 38 Taylor Phinney is put through his paces in the wind tunnel (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 5 of 38 Peiper watches on as Smart and Phinney discuss the day's aims (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 6 of 38 A change in position meant that Phinney's shoulders and upper body had to shift slightly (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 7 of 38 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 8 of 38 Phinney takes time out while changes are made to his TT set up (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 9 of 38 Phinney takes a short break during the long day of testing (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 10 of 38 Taylor Phinney (Team BMC) in full flow (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 11 of 38 Simon Smart has worked in Formula 1 for many years (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 12 of 38 Simon Smart pay close attention to Phinney's riding style (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 13 of 38 Simon Smart pays close attention to Phinney's riding style (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 14 of 38 Simon Smart pays close attention to Phinney's riding style (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 15 of 38 One of Taylor Phinney's TT machines is put together for the test (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 16 of 38 Taylor Phinney's TT handlebar set up (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 17 of 38 Taylor Phinney's TT handlebar set up (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 18 of 38 Taylor Phinney's TT handlebar set up (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 19 of 38 Phinney will move from mechanical to electronic shifters in 2014 (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 20 of 38 The new UCI rules saw Phinney make changes to his position (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 21 of 38 Phinney, Peiper and Smart consult in the tunnel (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 22 of 38 Phinney watches on after a long flight from the US (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 23 of 38 Taylor Phinney in the wind tunnel in 2013 (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 24 of 38 Phinney has worked on his TT positon throughout his career (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 25 of 38 Every second counts for the leading time trialists in the World (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 26 of 38 Phinney looks to change his position due to the new UCI rules for 2014 (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 27 of 38 Taylor Phinney in the wind tunnel in 2013 (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 28 of 38 American flyer: Phinney at work in the wind tunnel during the off season (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 29 of 38 Smart offers Phinney some advice on the position of his arms and elbows (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 30 of 38 A brief rest during the five hour testing day in the UK (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 31 of 38 A brief rest during the five hour testing day in the UK (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 32 of 38 Smart looks to find the best position for the BMC rider (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 33 of 38 Smart looks to find the best position for the BMC rider (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 34 of 38 Taylor Phinney's 2014 time trial bike (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 35 of 38 Allan Peiper organised the scheduled trip to the United Kingdom (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 36 of 38 The files are in the computer: All of Phinney's data is studied (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 37 of 38 The new UCI rules saw Phinney make changes to his position (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins) Image 38 of 38 Simon Smart runs the wind tunnel in the United Kingdom (Image credit: Jamie Wilkins)

While most professional cyclists are preparing for the holidays and few well-deserved days off the bike, Taylor Phinney took the step of flying from the United States to the UK and back again, all in the space of 48 hours.

It wasn't the case of some last minute Christmas shopping with the American making the transatlantic trip in order to improve his time trial position ahead of the 2014 season.

Accompanied by BMC's performance manager, Allan Peiper, Phinney touched down at Heathrow just before Thanksgiving and was quickly whisked away to a wind tunnel testing facility for an all-day testing programme. ProCycling magazine were granted exclusive access throughout the day.

"We wanted to find a wind tunnel location that could put the whole package together and that's not easy," Peiper told us.

"We wanted someone that understands the aerodynamic values but can also translate that into positioning and then also biomechanics as those things all fit together. Each rider has different attributes that they need to work on."

The wind tunnel in Brackley is run by Simon Smart, who has worked within Formula 1 for around a decade but has also worked with professional cyclists in recent years.

"I've known Simon for a couple of years but I called him on the afternoon of the World Time Trial when Taylor was fourth because I just wanted to go back and reconfirm the position that we made for him in 2012 November in Charlotte," Peiper added.

"There are also some new rules from the UCI as of January. The first one of him is the measurement of the 80 centimetre rule and the use of mechanical shifters. Taylor has been using mechanical shifters and that’s given him a little bit of extra length until now."

"The big thing was how do we get him inside that 80 point and make up for those few centimetres and get him back onto electric shifters. Then we wanted to reconfirm the position that we made in Charlotte."

After the series of tests Phinney spent the night in London before flying home just in time for Thanksgiving with his family and Peiper believed that the experience was worth it.

"It was a success as we reconfirmed the position and it's good for him. We gained around maybe ten watts and considering we made some changes, he used electronic shifters and he's in the 80 centimetre rule. It's minimal gains but still a success and it's given Taylor more confidence."

