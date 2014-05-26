Gallery: Uran enjoys a relaxed rest day the Giro d'Italia

Image 1 of 30 The Gavia ready for the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 30 Snow! (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 30 Michele Scarponi (Astana) relaxes indoors (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 30 Rafal Majka gets some information for his rest day ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 30 Rafal Majka (Tinkoff-Saxo) bundled up for preview of the Gavia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 30 Fabio Aru (Astana) on the rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 30 Rigoberto Uran opted to stay indoors on the rest day (Image credit: Brakethrough Media) Image 8 of 30 Stage 16 will not be a snow day. (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 30 The Passo Gavia is still lined with tons of snow (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 30 Pink bar tape for Rigoberto Uran (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 30 Snow lining the route for stage 16 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 30 The road is closed for snow, but will be open for the Giro d'Italia's passage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 30 Inside is a good place to be on the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 30 The snow on Passo del Tonale (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 30 The pink bar tape on Rigoberto Uran's bike stands out in the Omega Pharma bikes (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 30 Pawel Poljanski (Tinkoff-Saxo) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 30 Oleg Tinkov and Bjarne Riis head out for a ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 30 Astana on the turbo trainers on the rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 30 Androni riders come up to the gates (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 30 Team Sky heads out for a rest day ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 30 Riders are going to want to bundle up for stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 30 The road up the Gavia is still showing the winter wear (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 30 This very steep climb will test riders on stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 30 Snow lines the roads over the Gavia (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 30 It's going to be a cold, cold stage 16 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 30 Rafal Majka bundles up for the rest day ride (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 30 Robert Kiserlovski (Trek) on the rest day (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 30 Oleg Tinkov, owner of Tinkoff-Saxo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 30 Michael Rogers opts to ride the turbo trainer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 30 Omega Pharma-Quickstep mechanics work on the rest day (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

The 168 riders left in the Giro d'Italia enjoyed a relaxed third rest day on Monday, using the day to recover from the fatigue of the 15 stages raced so far and prepare for the final mountain stages ahead.

Overall race leader Rigoberto Uran did not hold the traditional press conference, preferring a quiet day in his hotel at the Passo delo Tonale after a ride in the morning. The Colombian climber and several of his teammates drove by car down from the 1800m summit to Ponte di Legno to avoid the cold and rain.

Several of the Trek Factory Racing team did the same but most riders opted to ride on the rollers for an hour to work up a sweat and clean out the toxins of Sunday's long stage to Montecampione.

"Despite the bad weather we were able to train for two hours," Uran said in a press release from the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team.

"We had a good training session. We went down from Passo Tonale by car, and we trained on the Ponte di Legno area, and then we went back to Passo Tonale by bike. Everything is OK. I really enjoyed this rest day, I think we all deserve it after two weeks of battle. We are OK and ready for another week on the roads of the Giro."

Other riders went to inspect the Passo Gavia to see if the road was passable. Team Sky, Bardiani-CSF were all spotted near Ponte di Legno with Team Sky directeur sportif Dario Cioni joining his riders in the saddle.

