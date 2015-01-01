Gallery: UnitedHealthcare training camp

The UnitedHealthcare team assembled in early December in Asheville, North Carolina, the home of general manager Mike Tamayo and his Olympian wife Lauren, for its first camp with the 2015 roster. Reinforced with talented European riders like Janez Brajkovic, Marco Canola and Daniele Ratto, all Grand Tour stage winners, the team is aiming to be selected for the Giro d'Italia this year.
The women's team might have lost Mara Abbott to Wiggle-Honda and Alison Powers to retirement, but they brought in new strengths with Commonwealth Games champion Linda Villumsen, Olympian Laura Brown and climber Abby Mickey.
The teams of men and women also feature top domestic talent, like Kiel Reijnen, winner of the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge, U23 US champion Tanner Putt, and criterium specialists to line up behind the 'blue train' like US criterium champions John Murphy and Coryn Rivera, NCC overall winner Luke Keough.
Enjoy this gallery of photos from the team camp, and expect to see a lot more of the blue and white of UnitedHealthcare this year.
