Gallery: UnitedHealthcare training camp

Image 1 of 21 Bikes are lined up along the team RV for another day of training (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 2 of 21 The UnitedHealthcare team will have another Wilier option to ride this year with the Cento 1 Air (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 3 of 21 Long country roads provided good training for the UnitedHealthcare men (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 4 of 21 John Murphy comes back to the team sporting his national crit champ kit (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 5 of 21 The team passes by an old barn along todays ride (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 6 of 21 Janez Brajkovic is a new addition for the stage races this year (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 7 of 21 Marco Canola adds more power to this years team for the mountains (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 8 of 21 Robert Forster and Daniele Ratto will be going after the sprint finishes this year (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 9 of 21 Tanner Putt will be one of the young guns to look for this season (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 10 of 21 Hannah Barnes and Lauren Tamayo get ready to roll out (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 11 of 21 The men head out for another long day in the saddle (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 12 of 21 Linda Villumsen leads the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 13 of 21 Coryn Rivera and Katie Hall lead the women out along the country roads (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 14 of 21 The UnitedHealthcare team and some friends head out for the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 15 of 21 Rachel Heal is back for another year as the womens team director (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 16 of 21 Alexis Ryan is happy to be back to training after last years crash and long recovery (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 17 of 21 The women get in some miles in the hills of North Carolina (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 18 of 21 Coryn Rivera comes back to the team wearing her national champ jersey (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 19 of 21 Rolly hills for another day of training (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 20 of 21 Abby Mickey will be one of the teams new climbing talents (Image credit: Jonathan Devich) Image 21 of 21 A group splits as the roads get steeper (Image credit: Jonathan Devich)

The UnitedHealthcare team assembled in early December in Asheville, North Carolina, the home of general manager Mike Tamayo and his Olympian wife Lauren, for its first camp with the 2015 roster. Reinforced with talented European riders like Janez Brajkovic, Marco Canola and Daniele Ratto, all Grand Tour stage winners, the team is aiming to be selected for the Giro d'Italia this year.

The women's team might have lost Mara Abbott to Wiggle-Honda and Alison Powers to retirement, but they brought in new strengths with Commonwealth Games champion Linda Villumsen, Olympian Laura Brown and climber Abby Mickey.

The teams of men and women also feature top domestic talent, like Kiel Reijnen, winner of the opening stage of the USA Pro Challenge, U23 US champion Tanner Putt, and criterium specialists to line up behind the 'blue train' like US criterium champions John Murphy and Coryn Rivera, NCC overall winner Luke Keough.

Enjoy this gallery of photos from the team camp, and expect to see a lot more of the blue and white of UnitedHealthcare this year.