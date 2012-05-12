Gallery: Tour of California press conference

Image 1 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 2 of 19 Chris Horner (Radio Shack-Nissan) looking forward to defining last years win. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 3 of 19 Sonoma County designed these commemorative wine bottles for the stage 1 winners. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 4 of 19 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) announces that he will ride this week. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 5 of 19 Levi Leipheimer (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) speaks somberly about rehabbing his broken leg. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 6 of 19 Tom Danielson (Garmin-Barracuda) looking fit and ready for the week (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 7 of 19 Teejay Van Garderen (BMC) explains some of the upcoming highlights of racing this week. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 8 of 19 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-Quickstep) talks about his spring campaign (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 9 of 19 Vincenzo Nibali (Liquigas-Cannondale) is happy to be back racing in California. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 10 of 19 TV announcer Phil Liggett talks about this weeks upcoming events. (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 11 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 12 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 13 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 14 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 15 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 16 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 17 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 18 of 19 (Image credit: Jon Devich) Image 19 of 19 Today's press conference to present the 2012 Amgen Tour of California (Image credit: Jon Devich)

The teams of the Amgen Tour of California were presented in Sonoma County on Friday night in a VIP gala at the Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards.

The 16 teams who will take the start in Santa Rosa on Sunday were introduced by television commentators Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwin as guests enjoyed a colourful bounty of foods produced by local farmers and, of course, sampled the winery's products.

Enjoy this gallery by our photographer Jonathan Devich.

1.) RadioShack-Nissan-Trek (LUX)

Christopher Horner (USA)

George Bennett (NZL)

Matthew Busche (USA)

Markel Irizar Aranburu (ESP)

Benjamin King (USA)

Tiago Machado (POR)

Grégory Rast (SUI)

Jens Voigt (GER)

2.) Garmin-Barracuda (USA)

Thomas Danielson (USA)

Nathan Haas (AUS)

Heinrich Haussler (AUS)

Alex Howes (USA)

Thomas Peterson (USA)

Jacob Rathe (USA)

Andrew Talansky (USA)

David Zabriskie (USA)

3.) Omega Pharma-QuickStep (BEL)

Levi Leipheimer (USA)

Tom Boonen (BEL)

Gerald Ciolek (GER)

Dries Devenyns (BEL)

Bert Grabsch (GER)

Frantisek Rabon (CZE)

Stijn Vandenbergh (BEL)

Peter Velits (SVK)

4.) BMC Racing Team (USA)

Tejay van Garderen (USA)

Brent Bookwalter (USA)

Stephen Cummings (GBR)

Yannick Eijssen (BEL)

George Hincapie (USA)

Steve Morabito (SUI)

Thimothy Roe (AUS)

Greg Van Avermaet (BEL)

5.) Rabobank Cycling Team (NED)

Robert Gesink (NED)

Paul Martens (GER)

Wilco Kelderman (NED)

Michael Matthews (AUS)

Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (ESP)

Bram Tankink (NED)

Laurens Ten Dam (NED)

Maarten Tjallingii (NED)

6.) Liquigas-Cannondale (ITA)

Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)

Mauro Da Dalto (ITA)

Timothy Duggan (USA)

Edward King (USA)

Kristijan Koren (SLO)

Daniel Oss (ITA)

Peter Sagan (SVK)

Alessandro Vanotti (ITA)

7.) Orica-GreenEDGE (AUS)

Robbie McEwen (AUS)

Luke Durbridge (AUS)

Leigh Howard (AUS)

Cameron Meyer (AUS)

Travis Meyer (AUS)

Wesley Sulzberger (AUS)

Pieter Weening (NED)

Matthew Wilson (AUS)

8.) AG2R La Mondiale (FRA)

Nicolas Roche (IRL)

Romain Bardet (FRA)

Maxime Bouet (FRA)

Mikael Cherel (FRA)

Sylvain Georges (FRA)

Lloyd Mondory (FRA)

Rinaldo Nocentinim (ITA)

Christophe Riblon (FRA)

9.) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (USA)

Rory Sutherland (AUS)

Jonathan Clarke (AUS)

Marc de Maar (AHO)

Philip Deignan (IRL)

Christopher Jones (USA)

Jeffry Louder (USA)

Jason McCartney (USA)

Bradley White (USA)

10.) Colombia-Coldeportes (COL)

Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (COL)

Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (COL)

Javier Gonzalez Barrera (COL)

Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (COL)

Carlos Julian Quintero (COL)

Michael Rodriguez Galindo (COL)

Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (COL)

Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (COL)

11.) Team Argos-Shimano (NED)

Marcel Kittel (GER)

Thomas Damuseau (FRA)

Koen de Kort (NED)

Yukihiro Doi (JPN)

Tom Dumoulin (NED)

Alexandre Geniez (FRA)

Roger Kluge (GER)

Tom Stamsnijder (NED)

12.) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 (CAN)

Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA)

Ryan Anderson (CAN)

David Boily (CAN)

Guillaume Boivin (CAN)

Lucas Euser (USA)

Raymond Kunzli (SUI)

Hugo Houle (CAN)

Brian Vandborg (DEN)

13.) Bissell Pro Cycling (USA)

Christopher Baldwin (USA)

Eric Young (USA)

Patrick Bevin (NZL)

Andrew Dahlheim (USA)

Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA)

Carter Jones (USA)

Frank Kevin Pipp (USA)

Jeremy Vennell (NZL)

14.) Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)

Andrew Bajadali (USA)

Sebastian Salas (CAN)

Alexander Candelario (USA)

Michael Creed (USA)

Michael Friedman (USA)

Ken Hanson (USA)

Tom Zirbel (USA)

Scott Zwizanski (USA)

15.) Bontrager Livestrong Team (USA)

Joshua Atkins (NZL)

Ian Boswell (USA)

Nathan Brown (USA)

Lawson Craddock (USA)

Joseph Lloyd (USA)

Ryan Dombrowski (USA)

Gavin Mannion (USA)

Jasper Stuyven (BEL)

16.) Team Exergy (USA)

Fred Rodriguez (USA)

Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (COL)

Matt Cooke (USA)

Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (COL)

Sam Johnson (USA)

Logan Loader (USA)

Morgan Schmitt (USA)

Serghei Tvetcov (MDA)