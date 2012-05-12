Gallery: Tour of California press conference
Photos of the main contenders
The teams of the Amgen Tour of California were presented in Sonoma County on Friday night in a VIP gala at the Sonoma-Cutrer Vineyards.
The 16 teams who will take the start in Santa Rosa on Sunday were introduced by television commentators Phil Liggett and Paul Sherwin as guests enjoyed a colourful bounty of foods produced by local farmers and, of course, sampled the winery's products.
Enjoy this gallery by our photographer Jonathan Devich.
1.) RadioShack-Nissan-Trek (LUX)
Christopher Horner (USA)
George Bennett (NZL)
Matthew Busche (USA)
Markel Irizar Aranburu (ESP)
Benjamin King (USA)
Tiago Machado (POR)
Grégory Rast (SUI)
Jens Voigt (GER)
2.) Garmin-Barracuda (USA)
Thomas Danielson (USA)
Nathan Haas (AUS)
Heinrich Haussler (AUS)
Alex Howes (USA)
Thomas Peterson (USA)
Jacob Rathe (USA)
Andrew Talansky (USA)
David Zabriskie (USA)
3.) Omega Pharma-QuickStep (BEL)
Levi Leipheimer (USA)
Tom Boonen (BEL)
Gerald Ciolek (GER)
Dries Devenyns (BEL)
Bert Grabsch (GER)
Frantisek Rabon (CZE)
Stijn Vandenbergh (BEL)
Peter Velits (SVK)
4.) BMC Racing Team (USA)
Tejay van Garderen (USA)
Brent Bookwalter (USA)
Stephen Cummings (GBR)
Yannick Eijssen (BEL)
George Hincapie (USA)
Steve Morabito (SUI)
Thimothy Roe (AUS)
Greg Van Avermaet (BEL)
5.) Rabobank Cycling Team (NED)
Robert Gesink (NED)
Paul Martens (GER)
Wilco Kelderman (NED)
Michael Matthews (AUS)
Luis Leon Sanchez Gil (ESP)
Bram Tankink (NED)
Laurens Ten Dam (NED)
Maarten Tjallingii (NED)
6.) Liquigas-Cannondale (ITA)
Vincenzo Nibali (ITA)
Mauro Da Dalto (ITA)
Timothy Duggan (USA)
Edward King (USA)
Kristijan Koren (SLO)
Daniel Oss (ITA)
Peter Sagan (SVK)
Alessandro Vanotti (ITA)
7.) Orica-GreenEDGE (AUS)
Robbie McEwen (AUS)
Luke Durbridge (AUS)
Leigh Howard (AUS)
Cameron Meyer (AUS)
Travis Meyer (AUS)
Wesley Sulzberger (AUS)
Pieter Weening (NED)
Matthew Wilson (AUS)
8.) AG2R La Mondiale (FRA)
Nicolas Roche (IRL)
Romain Bardet (FRA)
Maxime Bouet (FRA)
Mikael Cherel (FRA)
Sylvain Georges (FRA)
Lloyd Mondory (FRA)
Rinaldo Nocentinim (ITA)
Christophe Riblon (FRA)
9.) UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling (USA)
Rory Sutherland (AUS)
Jonathan Clarke (AUS)
Marc de Maar (AHO)
Philip Deignan (IRL)
Christopher Jones (USA)
Jeffry Louder (USA)
Jason McCartney (USA)
Bradley White (USA)
10.) Colombia-Coldeportes (COL)
Darwin Atapuma Hurtado (COL)
Fabio Andres Duarte Arevalo (COL)
Javier Gonzalez Barrera (COL)
Victor Hugo Pena Grisales (COL)
Carlos Julian Quintero (COL)
Michael Rodriguez Galindo (COL)
Wilson Alexander Marentes Torres (COL)
Juan Pablo Suarez Suarez (COL)
11.) Team Argos-Shimano (NED)
Marcel Kittel (GER)
Thomas Damuseau (FRA)
Koen de Kort (NED)
Yukihiro Doi (JPN)
Tom Dumoulin (NED)
Alexandre Geniez (FRA)
Roger Kluge (GER)
Tom Stamsnijder (NED)
12.) Team Spidertech Powered By C10 (CAN)
Jonathan Patrick McCarty (USA)
Ryan Anderson (CAN)
David Boily (CAN)
Guillaume Boivin (CAN)
Lucas Euser (USA)
Raymond Kunzli (SUI)
Hugo Houle (CAN)
Brian Vandborg (DEN)
13.) Bissell Pro Cycling (USA)
Christopher Baldwin (USA)
Eric Young (USA)
Patrick Bevin (NZL)
Andrew Dahlheim (USA)
Ben Jacques-Maynes (USA)
Carter Jones (USA)
Frank Kevin Pipp (USA)
Jeremy Vennell (NZL)
14.) Team Optum Presented By Kelly Benefit Strategies (USA)
Andrew Bajadali (USA)
Sebastian Salas (CAN)
Alexander Candelario (USA)
Michael Creed (USA)
Michael Friedman (USA)
Ken Hanson (USA)
Tom Zirbel (USA)
Scott Zwizanski (USA)
15.) Bontrager Livestrong Team (USA)
Joshua Atkins (NZL)
Ian Boswell (USA)
Nathan Brown (USA)
Lawson Craddock (USA)
Joseph Lloyd (USA)
Ryan Dombrowski (USA)
Gavin Mannion (USA)
Jasper Stuyven (BEL)
16.) Team Exergy (USA)
Fred Rodriguez (USA)
Carlos Eduardo Alzate Escobar (COL)
Matt Cooke (USA)
Andrès Miguel Diaz Corrales (COL)
Sam Johnson (USA)
Logan Loader (USA)
Morgan Schmitt (USA)
Serghei Tvetcov (MDA)
