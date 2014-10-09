Gallery: Tour of Beijing team presentation

Image 1 of 36 The panda mascot (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 36 The Tour of Beijing press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 36 Garmin Sharp at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 36 Team Europcar at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 36 Cannondale opted for jeans for the Tour of Beijing presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 36 Lotto Belisol at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 36 Lampre-Merida at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 36 Trek at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 36 Belkin at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 36 Movistar on stage at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 36 Orica Greenedge at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 36 AG2R La Mondiale at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 36 Rigoberto Uran at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 36 Omega Pharma-Quickstep at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 36 Omega Pharma-Quickstep heads off stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 36 Tinkoff-Saxo at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 36 BMC at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 36 Giant-Shimano at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 36 The panda mascot at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 36 Dancers perform at Tour of Beijing team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 36 The Tour of Beijing press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 36 The venue for the Tour of Beijing team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 36 Journalists at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 36 Dan Martin gives the panda some head protection (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 36 Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 36 Alain Rumpf (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 36 Cheng Ji and Philippe Gilbert (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 36 An Omega Pharma rider protected from the smog (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 36 Riders were concerned about air pollution, which was at a high level in Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 36 Daniel Martin at the Tour of Beijing press conference (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 36 The venue lit up for the Tour of Beijing gala (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 36 Team Katusha at the Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 36 Omega Pharma-Quickstep at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 36 Dancers perform at Tour of Beijing team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 36 Dancers perform at Tour of Beijing team presentation (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 36 The Movistar team at Tour of Beijing (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Cycling's top teams were presented in Chongli today for the final edition of the only WorldTour race in China, the Tour of Beijing.

135 riders will line up for the five-stage race, which begins on Friday in Chongli and ends October 14 in Beijing. Only 17 teams are taking part after the Astana squad suspended itself under the rules of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) after two of its riders, Maxim and Valentin Iglinskiy, tested positive for EPO and were suspended.

Defending champion Beñat Intxausti with dossard number 1 has a strong Movistar team behind him. Last year's runner up Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) and winner of last week's Il Lombardia will be looking to unseat the Spaniard.

Enjoy this gallery of images from the team presentations by Tim De Waele.



