Gallery: Tour of Beijing team presentation

Teams line up for final edition of Chinese WorldTour race
Cycling's top teams were presented in Chongli today for the final edition of the only WorldTour race in China, the Tour of Beijing.
135 riders will line up for the five-stage race, which begins on Friday in Chongli and ends October 14 in Beijing. Only 17 teams are taking part after the Astana squad suspended itself under the rules of the Movement for Credible Cycling (MPCC) after two of its riders, Maxim and Valentin Iglinskiy, tested positive for EPO and were suspended.
Defending champion Beñat Intxausti with dossard number 1 has a strong Movistar team behind him. Last year's runner up Dan Martin (Garmin Sharp) and winner of last week's Il Lombardia will be looking to unseat the Spaniard.