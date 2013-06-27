Trending

Gallery: Tour de France press conferences

Schleck, Contador and Belkin meet the media in Corsica

Image 1 of 109

Chris Froome and Dave Brailsford (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 109

Corsic is hosting the start of the 2013 Tour de France

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 109

Christopher Froome (Team Sky) and some of his teammates

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 109

The 2013 Tour de France is starting on Corsica

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 109

Andy Schleck (Team Radioshack Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 109

Cadel Evans (BMC)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 109

Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 109

Andy Schleck (Team Radioshack Leopard)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 109

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step) fields questions

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 109

The Tour has arrived.

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 109

Chris Froom and Dave Brailsford with the Sky Team

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 109

Tony Martin and Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 109

It's Tour de France time

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 109

Mark Cavendish (OPQS)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 109

Christopher Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 109

Philippe Gilbert (BMC Racing Team)

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 109

Richie Porte and Team Sky ride to the press con

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 109

Edvald Boasson (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 109

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 109

Dave Brailsford (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 109

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 109

Richie Porte and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 109

Richie Porte and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 109

Dave Brailsford (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 109

Dave Brailsford (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 109

Richie Porte, Dave Brailsford and Chris Froome at the Sky pre-Tour presscon

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 33 of 109

The Omega Pharma - Quick Step team at the pre-Tour presscon

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 34 of 109

Tony Martin, Mark Cavendish and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 35 of 109

Tony Martin (Omega Pharma Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 36 of 109

Andy Schleck (Radioshack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 37 of 109

RadioShack-Leopard representatives talk to the media

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 38 of 109

Andy Schleck and Luca Guercilena (Radioshack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 39 of 109

Andy Schleck (Radioshack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 40 of 109

Andy Schleck and Luca Guercilena (Radioshack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 41 of 109

Andy Schleck (Radioshack - Leopard) stays hydrated before the Tour

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 42 of 109

RadioShack-Leopard manager Luca Guercilena

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 43 of 109

The Omega Pharma - Quick Step team at the pre-Tour presscon

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 44 of 109

Andy Schleck (Radioshack - Leopard)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 45 of 109

The Omega Pharma - Quick Step team at the pre-Tour presscon

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 46 of 109

Mark Cavendish and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 47 of 109

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 48 of 109

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 49 of 109

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 50 of 109

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 51 of 109

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 52 of 109

Tony Martin, Mark Cavendish and Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 53 of 109

Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 54 of 109

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 55 of 109

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 56 of 109

Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma - Quick Step)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 57 of 109

Thibaut Pinot, Arthur Vichot and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 58 of 109

Thibaut Pinot, Arthur Vichot and Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 59 of 109

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 60 of 109

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 61 of 109

Nacer Bouhanni

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 62 of 109

Nacer Bouhanni (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 63 of 109

Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 64 of 109

Arthur Vichot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 65 of 109

Nacer Bouhanni, Arthur Vichot, and Thibaut Pinot (FDJ)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 66 of 109

Richie Porte (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 67 of 109

Peter Kennaugh (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 68 of 109

Vasil Kiryienka (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 69 of 109

Konstantin Siutsou (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 70 of 109

Richie Porte and Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 71 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 72 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 73 of 109

Team Sky at the pre-Tour de France presscon

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 74 of 109

Team Sky at the pre-Tour de France presscon

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 75 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 76 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 77 of 109

Chris Froome (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 78 of 109

Lotto-Belisol on a training ride

(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 79 of 109

The Belkin team will be hoping for a strong showing in the Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 80 of 109

Alberto Contador holds court in Corsica

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 81 of 109

Alberto Contador says he's at 90 per cent coming into the Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 82 of 109

Alberto Contador (Team Saxo-Tinkoff) is looking for his third Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 83 of 109

Daniele Bennati (Saxo Bank Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 84 of 109

Michael Rogers is at the Tour to help Alberto Contador

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 85 of 109

The Saxo Bank Tinkoff team bus

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 86 of 109

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank) checks over his road bike

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 87 of 109

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 88 of 109

Image 89 of 109

Andy Schleck makes his way to the press conference

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 90 of 109

Andy Schleck makes his way to the press conference

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 91 of 109

Andy Schleck (RadioShack Leopard) takes centre stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 92 of 109

Andy Schleck says he's not a favourite for this year's Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 93 of 109

The Belkin riders arrive for the team press conference

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 94 of 109

Robert Gesink has a free role for this year's Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 95 of 109

The entrance to the boat

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 96 of 109

The 2013 press centre is on a boat this year

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 97 of 109

All aboard the Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 98 of 109

A ferry will house the media for the opening stages in Corsica

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 99 of 109

A ferry will house the media for the opening stages in Corsica

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 100 of 109

A ferry will house the media for the opening stages in Corsica

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 101 of 109

Image 102 of 109

The press conference area in Corsica

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 103 of 109

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 104 of 109

Image 105 of 109

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 106 of 109

The Belkin riders arrive in Corsica for the Tour

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 107 of 109

Robert Gesink (Belkin)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 108 of 109

Bauke Mollema will lead Belkin at the Tour de France

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 109 of 109

RadioShack Leopard are presented to the media in Corsica

(Image credit: Sirotti)

With the Tour de France less than 48 hours away teams competing in this year’s race have begun their ritual pre-race press conferences in earnest.

As the start of this year’s race takes place in Corisca, a ferry has been transformed into a makeshift press centre for the race’s press corp. First up on Thursday were the Belkin team with Bauke Mollema and Robert Gesink fielding questions over leadership and Tour aims.

Next up were Alberto Contador and Andy Schleck both of whom come into this year’s race with different points to prove.

More teams, including Sky and Omega Pharma QuickStep will hold press conferences throughout the day.

Click here for our gallery.
 