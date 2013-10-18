Gallery: The Pain and the Glory

Image 1 of 12 A focused Chris Froome on the Sky bus with Ian Stannard (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 2 of 12 Dario Cataldo and his teammates after a stage of the Giro (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 3 of 12 Froome rides to second place in the Mont-Saint-Michel time trial on stage 11 (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 4 of 12 The Team Sky camper van travels to the finish on stage 12 of the Giro d’Italia (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 5 of 12 Bradley Wiggins finds himself alone ahead of stage 4 of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 6 of 12 The team gather in a hotel bedroom before stage 3 of the Giro (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 7 of 12 Team Sky on the podium at the finish of the Giro d'Italia (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 8 of 12 Dario Cataldo suffers through the snow and cold during the Giro (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 9 of 12 Christian Knees (Team Sky) (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 10 of 12 Kanstantsin Siutsou (Team Sky) with his son at the end of the Giro (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 11 of 12 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) leads the favourites on stage 15 with Uran tucked in at the back of the group (Image credit: Scott Mitchell) Image 12 of 12 Former Tour de France winner Alberto Contador congratulates Froome on his win (Image credit: Scott Mitchell)

Fresh off the back of their Tour de France success Team Sky have released a book tracking their 2013 season.

The Pain and the Glory follows the team’s efforts from their failed bid to win the Giro d’Italia through to their dominant performance at the Tour de France in July.

With insight from a number of protagonists, such as Dave Brailsford, Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins, the book is an essential read for any hardcore Team Sky fan. Just don't expect any detailed examination of the questions Froome and company faced at the Tour de France.

Along with words from Sarah Edworthy, the book also combines the photographical talents of Scott Mitchell. The team’s official photographer for the last two seasons once again uses his behind the scenes privileges to deliver candid shots of the team throughout both an epic Giro and a triumphant march towards Paris in July. The book is available online, here, while you can view a selection of his images, right here.