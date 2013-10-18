Gallery: The Pain and the Glory
Images from Team Sky's official new book
Fresh off the back of their Tour de France success Team Sky have released a book tracking their 2013 season.
The Pain and the Glory follows the team’s efforts from their failed bid to win the Giro d’Italia through to their dominant performance at the Tour de France in July.
With insight from a number of protagonists, such as Dave Brailsford, Chris Froome and Bradley Wiggins, the book is an essential read for any hardcore Team Sky fan. Just don't expect any detailed examination of the questions Froome and company faced at the Tour de France.
Along with words from Sarah Edworthy, the book also combines the photographical talents of Scott Mitchell. The team’s official photographer for the last two seasons once again uses his behind the scenes privileges to deliver candid shots of the team throughout both an epic Giro and a triumphant march towards Paris in July. The book is available online, here, while you can view a selection of his images, right here.
