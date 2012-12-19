Gallery: Team Sky tackle Tour of Flanders course

While Bradley Wiggins and the rest of Team Sky's Grand Tour riders gather in Mallorca, the team's Classics contingent has spent the last few days in Belgium as they prepare for an assault on the Spring Classics.
It's fair to say that the British team have failed to apply the same dominance to the one-day scene of Belgium as they have to stage racing, and in 2013 the team are determined to improve their Classic form.
Geraint Thomas, who is returning to the Classics after his Olympic year, Ian Stannard, Bernhard Eisel, Luke Rowe and Edvald Boasson Hagen formed the core of team who spent the last few days riding reconnaissance over the Tour of Flanders course with Rod Ellingworth shepherding the riders from the team car. Another participant in the mini-training camp was Gabriel Rasch, who signed from FDJ in the off-season.
To see the gallery, click here.
