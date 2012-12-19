Gallery: Team Sky tackle Tour of Flanders course

Image 1 of 15 Gabriel Rasch has a little help from Geraint Thomas as he tests out his new Pinarello bike on the climbs (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 15 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) trains with the Classics squad in Belgium (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 15 Gabriel Rasch signed from FDJ at the end of the season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 15 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 15 Geraint Thomas comes to a standstill (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 15 Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) will ride the spring classics for the first time since 2011 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 15 The core of Sky's Classics team train in Belgium ahead of the 2013 season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 15 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Team Sky) will look to shine in the 2013 spring classics (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 15 The core of Sky's Classics team train in Belgium ahead of the 2013 season (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 15 Berhard Eisel (Team Sky) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 15 Gabriel Rasch signed for Sky from FDJ (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 15 British national road champion Ian Stannard looks impressive on the Belgian bergs (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 15 With Flecha gone Bernhard Eisel will assume more of a leadership role in the Spring races (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 15 Boasson Hagen leads his teammates (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 15 Ian Stannard (Team Sky) powers up the Koppenberg (Image credit: Photopress.be)

While Bradley Wiggins and the rest of Team Sky's Grand Tour riders gather in Mallorca, the team's Classics contingent has spent the last few days in Belgium as they prepare for an assault on the Spring Classics.

It's fair to say that the British team have failed to apply the same dominance to the one-day scene of Belgium as they have to stage racing, and in 2013 the team are determined to improve their Classic form.

Geraint Thomas, who is returning to the Classics after his Olympic year, Ian Stannard, Bernhard Eisel, Luke Rowe and Edvald Boasson Hagen formed the core of team who spent the last few days riding reconnaissance over the Tour of Flanders course with Rod Ellingworth shepherding the riders from the team car. Another participant in the mini-training camp was Gabriel Rasch, who signed from FDJ in the off-season.

