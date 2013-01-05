Gallery: Rome Cyclo-cross World Cup practice session

Image 1 of 79 Belgian riders pre-ride the World Cup venue in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 79 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) runs a barrier section. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 79 Dutch junior Stan Wijkel (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 79 U23 rider Michael Vanthourenhout (Belgium) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 79 Sabrina Stultiens (Rabobank Liv/Giant) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 79 U23 rider Laurens Sweeck (Belgium) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 79 U23 rider Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 79 Reigning junior world champion Mathieu van der Poel will attempt to keep his season's unbeaten streak alive on Sunday in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 79 Ellen Van Loy (Melbotech Prorace CT) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 79 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 79 Belgian elite rider Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) will make his first World Cup start of the season in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 79 Italy's Enrico Franzoi pre-rides the World Cup venue in Rome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 79 Dutch U23 rider Gert-Jan Bosman (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 79 Junior rider Jonas Degroote (Belgium) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 79 American junior Spencer Downing (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 79 Belgian U23 riders check out the Rome circuit. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 79 American Amy Dombroski (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 79 Switzerland's Simon Zahner (EKZ Racing Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 79 Switzerland's Julien Taramarcaz (BMC Mountainbike Racing Team) has had some solid results this season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 79 Sven Nys spends familiarizes himself with the World Cup circuit in Rome one day prior to racing. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 79 Nancy Bober (Style & Concept) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) pre-rides the Rome circuit. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 79 World champion Marianne Vos will be a favourite for victory at Sunday's World Cup round in Rome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 79 World champion Marianne Vos recons the World Cup course in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 29 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 30 of 79 U23 rider Gianni Vermeersch (Belgium) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 31 of 79 Klaas Vantornout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 32 of 79 Klaas Vantornout and Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammate Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 33 of 79 Jan Denuwelaere (Style & Concept) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 34 of 79 Pavla Havlikova (Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 35 of 79 Sven Vanthourenhout (Crelan-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 36 of 79 Switzerland's Marcel Wildhaber (Scott-Swisspower MTB Racing Team) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 37 of 79 Swiss champion Jasmin Achermann (Rapha-Focus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 38 of 79 Italy's Eva Lechner (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 39 of 79 Klaas Vantornout leads Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammate Kevin Pauwels in a pre-ride of the course in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 40 of 79 U23 rider Tim Merlier (Belgium) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 41 of 79 Klaas Vantournout (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 42 of 79 Belgian U23 rider Tim Merlier (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 43 of 79 Belgian U23 rider Jens Adams pre-rides the course in Rome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 44 of 79 World Cup leader Sven Nys will try to win his fourth World Cup round of the season on Sunday. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 45 of 79 Dutch riders gather for a pre-ride of the World Cup course in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 46 of 79 Mike Teunissen (Netherlands) won the opening U23 men's World Cup round and holds fifth overall entering the penultimate Rome round. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 47 of 79 Sven Nys leads Crelan teammate Sven Vanthourenhout on a course pre-ride in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 48 of 79 UCI officials examining the barrier section at the Rome World Cup venue (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 49 of 79 Italy's Marco Aurelio Fontana (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 50 of 79 Belgian U23 Michael Vanthourenhout lies fourth overall in the World Cup standings entering the Rome round. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 51 of 79 A member of the host Italian team makes quick work of the barriers (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 52 of 79 Belgian junior Jonas Degroote (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 53 of 79 Junior world champion and World Cup leader Mathieu van der Poel has been unbeaten thus far this season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 54 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) holds third in the World Cup standings entering Rome and seeks his third World Cup win of the season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 55 of 79 Belgian women's champion Sanne Cant is fifth overall in the World Cup standings. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 56 of 79 Elite men's world champion Niels Albert (BKCP-Powerplus) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 57 of 79 Belgian Wout Van Aert is third overall in the U23 men's World Cup standings and has been on the podium in each of the three previous World Cup rounds. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 58 of 79 Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammates Klaas Vantornout and Kevin Pauwels recon the Rome parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 59 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) pre-rides the World Cup circuit in Rome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 60 of 79 U23 World Cup leader Wietse Bosmans (Belgium) airs it out on the barrier sector. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 61 of 79 Nancy Bober (Style & Concept) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 62 of 79 Crelan-Euphony teammates Sven Nys and Sven Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 63 of 79 Sunweb-Napoleon Games teammates Klaas Vantornout and Kevin Pauwels (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 64 of 79 Belgian U23 rider Jens Adams (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 65 of 79 Belgian junior Quinten Hermans is fourth overall in the World Cup standings entering the Rome round. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 66 of 79 Sven Vanthourenhout (Crelan-Euphony) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 67 of 79 Italy's Marco Aurelio Fontana won a bronze medal in the 2012 Olympic Games mountain bike event (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 68 of 79 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Napoleon Games) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 69 of 79 US junior champion Logan Owen holds second overall in the World Cup standings entering the penultimate round in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 70 of 79 Klaas Vantornout makes his way through a sea of course tape while pre-riding the Rome parcours. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 71 of 79 Junior world champion Mathieu van der Poel has been an unstoppable force this season. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 72 of 79 Belgium's Joyce Vanderbeken (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 73 of 79 Belgium coach Rudy De Bie (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 74 of 79 USA junior Spencer Downing (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 75 of 79 Belgian U23 rider Wout Van Aert (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 76 of 79 Belgium coach Rudy De Bie watches his riders pre-ride the World Cup course in Rome. (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 77 of 79 Ellen Van Loy (Melbotech Prorace CT) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 78 of 79 Belgium's Wietse Bosmans pre-rides the course in Rome (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 79 of 79 Belgian junior Yannick Peeters (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup returns to Italy on Sunday, January 6 for the first time since October 2009 with a full compliment of racing featuring elite men and women, U23 men and junior men. After a punishing stint of racing in Belgium and the Netherlands during the holiday season, featuring plenty of inclement weather and taxing, muddy circuits, the 'cross peloton enjoyed warm weather and sunny skies in Rome today as riders had the opportunity to train on the circuit, one day prior to competition.

The Rome, Italy World Cup event is the penultimate race for all categories, the seventh of eight for the elites and the fifth of six for the U23 and junior categories. The elite men's overall World Cup title is still up for grabs with the season's two main protagonists, Belgian champion Sven Nys and world champion Niels Albert, tied on points with 415 each. After Nys's first two World Cup rounds in the Czech Republic were marred by crashes and mechanicals the Belgian champion has been on a tear, winning three World Cup rounds and finishing second in the other. Having written off his 2012-2013 World Cup campaign, Nys is suddenly in the lead with momentum on his side.

Niels Albert, however, is still more than capable of regaining and securing the World Cup lead and the final two rounds in Rome, Italy and Hoogerheide, the Netherlands should see a fierce contest between the powerhouse Belgian duo. Defending World Cup champion Kevin Pauwels holds third overall and trails Nys and Albert by 26 points.

Barring disaster on Sunday, US champion and World Cup leader Katie Compton should achieve one of her season's goals of winning the elite women's overall World Cup title. Winner of four World Cup rounds and runner-up in the other two, Compton has enough of a points cushion over second-placed Nikki Harris that she just needs a top-15 finish in Rome to secure the overall series title. In addition to becoming the first American to win a 'cross World Cup title, Compton would be able to skip the final round in the Netherlands on January 20, 2013 and remain in the United States between its national championships on January 13 and the world championships on February 3.

While Compton enjoys a comfortable overall lead with 340 points, the battle for second is tightly contested between Britons Nikki Harris and Helen Wyman, currently in second and third overall with 235 and 216 points respectively. Former World Cup champion Sanne van Paassen is also in the mix at fourth overall with 210 points.

The x-factor on Sunday will be reigning women's world champion Marianne Vos, who's not in contention for the World Cup title after her usual delayed start to her 'cross season but very much a threat to win on the day. Vos opened her World Cup campaign in Namur, Belgium on December 23 with a third place finish followed by a victory three days later in Heusden-Zolder, Belgium. While Vos can win on any course, a dry, fast circuit should play to her considerable strengths and provide Katie Compton with a strong challenge for victory.

Belgium's Wietse Bosmans has been on a hot streak in the U23 men's World Cup, winning the previous three rounds following a third place finish at the opening event in Tabor, Czech Republic. The 21-year-old Belgian holds a 60-point lead over second-placed rider Corne Van Kessel of the Netherlands. Van Kessel, however, is just one point ahead of Belgium's Wout Van Aert.

In the junior men's ranks the season has belonged to Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel. The reigning world champion and World Cup leader has won every race he's entered this season and he holds a 75-point lead over American champion Logan Owen in the World Cup standings. The Netherlands' Martijn Budding holds third overall in the series with 160 points, just five behind Owen.

Click on the gallery to the right to view photos from Saturday's pre-race training session.