Gallery: Racers excited about cross country mountain bike Worlds course

Image 1 of 52 Hafjell has given the UCI Mountain Bike World Championships a warm welcome. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 2 of 52 Nino Schurter (Switzerland) on the final lap (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 3 of 52 Catharine Pendrel (France) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 4 of 52 Rebecca Henderson (Australia) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 5 of 52 Marc Andre Fortier (Canada) (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 6 of 52 Even the local school children have gotten excited about the Worlds visiting their town. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 7 of 52 This is how kids in Hafjell get to school. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 8 of 52 A US Team rider practices The Gully with advice from a coach (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 9 of 52 Sabine Spitz had several spotters on hand to help her figure out how to ride The Gully (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 10 of 52 Anton Cooper barely slowed down as he flew on through The Gully (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 11 of 52 A rider practices during training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 12 of 52 The views from the course in Hafjell are lovely (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 13 of 52 A look down onto the tech zone, which riders pass twice per lap (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 14 of 52 A Dutch rider nails a berm (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 15 of 52 A Beligan rider on a berm (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 16 of 52 There are plenty of rocky sections here and there - some more than others (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 17 of 52 Jose Hermida on course training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 18 of 52 Keegan Swenson flies down a rocky trail (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 19 of 52 Anton Cooper speeds effortlessly through a technical downhill (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 20 of 52 The French team in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 21 of 52 A Canadian rider climbs the open, grassy switchbacks. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 22 of 52 Stephen Ettinger leads another US rider on an open switchback climb (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 23 of 52 A Swiss rider out on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 24 of 52 There are mushrooms out on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 25 of 52 A rider in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 26 of 52 Kohei Yamamoto (Japan) in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 27 of 52 Riders pass the tech zone (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 28 of 52 A South African rider goes through a rock garden (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 29 of 52 An American rider dials in his lines (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 30 of 52 This Dutch rider catches air shortly before he crashes. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 31 of 52 Plenty of rocks. Can you find your line through this? (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 32 of 52 Many riders walked the Rock and Ride Section and some were overheard to say they will run it during the race. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 33 of 52 This Belgian rider finds his mojo in the rocks (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 34 of 52 Russell Finsterwald practices the rocks (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 35 of 52 There was a bit of a traffic jam in this rock garden as riders kept going back to try to find the perfect line (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 36 of 52 Two Dutch riders race each other through competing lines (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 37 of 52 Riders in training. Many sections have a lot of roots. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 38 of 52 Riders assess one of the technical, uphill rock garden sections (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 39 of 52 Marco Fontana in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 40 of 52 Jaroslav Kulhavy made this uphill rock garden look easy compared to the other riders we saw attempt it (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 41 of 52 Racers won't have time to enjoy the mountains, but there are some good views out on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 42 of 52 A Norwegian rider prepares to race on his home course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 43 of 52 Italian riders in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 44 of 52 A Slovenian uses finesse to find his line through this section (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 45 of 52 Dog Forest is one of the named sections on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 46 of 52 An Australian rider checks out the course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 47 of 52 A French rider on a straightforward climbing section (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 48 of 52 Two American riders in training (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 49 of 52 Todd Wells is racing his 16th mountain bike world championships (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 50 of 52 The Czech riders out on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 51 of 52 Canadian riders out on course (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor) Image 52 of 52 The finish of the downhill was still being set up in Hafjell. (Image credit: Sue George, Mountain Bike Editor)

Many of the top riders at the 2014 UCI Mountain Bike World Championships in Hafjell, Norway have previously ridden and raced the cross country course at World Cup rounds, but familiarity didn't stop them from spilling forth with enthusiastic praise for the course.

"I love this course," said US Cross Country National Champion Lea Davison after helping her team to fourth place in Wednesday's team relay. "I think this course is the perfect blend. It's challenging in all aspects. It's very technical in sections and you come into them after long, hard climbs. It will warrant a proper world champion."

Her US teammate Todd Wells, the reigning elite men's cross country national champion, said, "It's a good course. I got here on Friday, so it's changed a lot since then. Normally at past World Cups, there are only technical downhills, but here it's cool because we also have technical uphills and not just technical downhills."

Wells is racing his 16th mountain bike world championships. He's done every edition since 2001 and two in the 1990s.

After racing a lap around it and helping his French team win the team relay, Maxime Marotte said, "You had to be very focused the whole time. It's important, especially on the first climb, which is slippery with the roots and rocks. It's also important to concentrate on the downhills because if you make a mistake, your race is over and you are in the hospital."

The course features many different, constantly changing lines and Marotte said it was important to be flexible on line choices. "The lines changed a lot from the riders before me. If the riders who are in front of me kick up rocks in my way, I have to adjust my line on the fly."

American rider Russell Finsterwald was also psyched about the course after some pre-riding on Tuesday.

"The course is good - there's lots of fun stuff out here," he said. "It's different than your typical World Cup - there are lots of tricky uphills. I think they will be a deciding factor in the race."

"There's a bit of everything out there. This is a course where you need to spend more time than normal checking out your lines. You can make up time, for example, in the jumps, but there can be problems when cross country racers try to jump."

Under 23 rider Howard Grotts said, "The course is a good one. It's a total mountain bike course. It's got a variety of climbs - some long, some short and fast and a really steep one at the end. The descents always keep you on your game because there are a lot of lines to chose from out there."

"I don't think the course is more technical than some we ride, but it's the Worlds so everyone wants to have the perfect line. There's really only one technical feature that needs some confidence before dropping into it. That's the second to last rock diagonal downhill."

The forecast is for dry conditions, but the course is challenging even when dry, according to Wells, and it would be extra difficult should it get wet.

The elite men will race seven laps of the 4.1km course while the elite women will do six laps. Other categories race fewer laps with the junior women doing the least at four laps.

Stay tuned to Cyclingnews for full coverage of the cross country races on Thursday (juniors), Friday (under 23s) and Saturday (elites). The downhill racers get their turn on Sunday.