Gallery: Pro Tour Pin Ups Calendar

This year sees the debut of a new project: Pro Tour Pin Ups, featuring men of the WorldTour peloton, posing for a variety of charitable causes.

The first and foremost cause is women’s cycling: a unique prize will be created during the 2014 Women’s Tour of Britain, in its own category, awarding a cash prize to a deserving female domestic rider on each stage.

The calendar features riders from across many teams, including Alex Dowsett, Taylor Phinney, Jens Voigt, and Thomas Dekker.

Laura Fletcher, the creator of the calendar said “with the ongoing need to raise the profile of women’s cycling, and a lot of serious debate about it, I though this was a great way to involve some of the top male riders in the world, and have them show their support.”

The calendar was shot mainly on location around the rider’s homes. “It was a few trips to Girona, a day in Tuscany, a day in Monaco, Belgium, and even Essex. The process of shooting the guys on their own turf, we might say, was to keep them sort of at ease, and as comfortable as possible. It leant some humour to the shots, as they had their own environments to play off of, and in more than one case, a few of their friends and teammates watching and egging them on. (and even upon occasion, assisting me with holding lights).”

A small portion will also benefit Alex Dowsett’s “Little Bleeders” for children with Haemophilia, and Taylor Phinney’s "Davis Phinney Foundation.”

Alex Dowsett, Mr. January said “It was a great project to be involved in. Its nice to do some pictures without bicycles and cycling kit on, and when it comes down to it, we all like to do things a bit more lighthearted sometimes. My shot was a collaborative process with Laura, we worked together, highlighting my love of cars, while she played a bit of a joke on the Essex fake tan stereotype.”

Calendars are on sale now, at a few select retailers, and online exclusively through partner shop Athlon Sports for £10, with global shipping options.