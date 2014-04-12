Gallery: Paris-Roubaix team presentation
Boonen and Cancellara go head to head
Large crowds descended on the northern French town of Compiègne, for the team presentation of the 112th edition of Paris-Roubaix. The expectant fans were greeted with warm sunshine and hardly a cloud in the sky as they awaited their classics heroes. There was a party atmosphere in the main square with plenty of entertainment on show.
Race favourites Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) received the biggest cheers of the day, as they stepped out onto the large stage. French hopefuls Damien Gaudin and Sébastien Turgot (both AG2R-La Mondiale) also proved a favourite with the amassed fans.
The good weather is expected to continue for the weekend, making for a dry and dusty race. You can follow the whole race live tomorrow on Cyclingnews.
Click here for the gallery
