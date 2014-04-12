Trending

Gallery: Paris-Roubaix team presentation

Boonen and Cancellara go head to head

Image 1 of 16

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) returns to the race after a long break

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 2 of 16

Alex Dowsett (Movistar) has a look to see what's inside his goody bag

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 3 of 16

Sam Bennett (NetApp-Endura) will be riding his first Roubaix

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 4 of 16

Greg van Avermaet (BMC)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 5 of 16

Taylor Phinney (BMC) is all smiles at the team presentation

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 6 of 16

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 7 of 16

Johan Vansummeren (Garmin) returns to racing after his horrible accident

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 8 of 16

Niki Terpstra (Omega Pharma-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 9 of 16

Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 10 of 16

Mathew Hayman (Orica-GreenEDGE)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 11 of 16

Peter Sagan (Cannondale) signs autographs for the fans

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 12 of 16

Juan Antonio Flecha interviews Filippo Pozzato for Eurosport

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 13 of 16

Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 14 of 16

Nicola

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 15 of 16

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory) talks to French television

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)
Image 16 of 16

Alexander Kristoff (Katusha)

(Image credit: Cyclingnews)

Large crowds descended on the northern French town of Compiègne, for the team presentation of the 112th edition of Paris-Roubaix. The expectant fans were greeted with warm sunshine and hardly a cloud in the sky as they awaited their classics heroes. There was a party atmosphere in the main square with plenty of entertainment on show.

Race favourites Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep), Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) and Sep Vanmarcke (Belkin) received the biggest cheers of the day, as they stepped out onto the large stage. French hopefuls Damien Gaudin and Sébastien Turgot (both AG2R-La Mondiale) also proved a favourite with the amassed fans.

The good weather is expected to continue for the weekend, making for a dry and dusty race. You can follow the whole race live tomorrow on Cyclingnews.

