Gallery: On the startline on stage 9 of the Tour de France

Chris Froome’s (Sky’s) first day in yellow was in the picturesque Ariege town of Saint-Girons as he prepared for the start of stage 9 to Bagneres-de-Bigorre. With the British team’s powerful display on the first day in the mountains out of the way, the riders got ready for a second arduous day in the Pyrenees: five categorised climbs awaited them and a number of riders could be seen warming up on the rollers in the hope of entering the early break.
Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Cadel Evans (BMC) were put on the back foot after Sky's twin offensive on Saturday afternoon but as they set off from Saint-Girons on Sunday morning, they were aware that the stage's terrain would provide the opportunity to offer an immediate response.
Sprinters such as Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish, meanwhile, faced into the day with a degree of trepidation, eager to survive and live on to fight another day after Monday's rest day. Check out Cyclingnews' gallery from the start line here.
