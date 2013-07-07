Gallery: On the startline on stage 9 of the Tour de France

Image 1 of 27 Chris Froome (Sky) in his first yellow jersey (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 2 of 27 Team Sky’s bikes, usually the definition of standardisation, make an exception for new yellow jersey, Chris Froome (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 3 of 27 Ryder Hesjedal (Garmin-Sharp) has a broken rib and sits 35th on general classification – but he went on the attack today (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 4 of 27 Peter Kennaugh (Sky) was one of the heroes for the British squad, pacing team-mates up the Col de Pailheres and leading them expertly down into the valley (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 5 of 27 Simon Gerrans (Orica-GreenEdge) grabs a snack before the roll out (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 6 of 27 Froome soaked up the atmosphere and crowd support before the peloton rolled out (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 7 of 27 Frome’s principal rival Alberto Contadaor (Saxo-Tinkoff Bank) had a bad day on the first mountain stage will he bounce back today? (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 8 of 27 Pierre Rolland (Europcar) is back in top to toe polka dots after lending the jersey to Blel Kadri (AG2R) yesterday (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 9 of 27 Julien el Fares (Sojasun) has been in the wars and is well-bandaged up (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 10 of 27 After a quick read of the morning papers, Froome set off to join the peloton (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 11 of 27 Cadel Evans (BMC) looked relaxed despite the team having a torrid day yesterday (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 12 of 27 Andreas Kloeden (RadioShack-Leopard) rolls to the start. (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 13 of 27 Tony Martin, (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) banged up on stage 1 is still soldiering on. (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 14 of 27 Tony Martin, (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) banged up on stage 1 is still soldiering on. (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 15 of 27 Sylvain Chavanel (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) adjusts his glasses after signing on in Saint-Girons (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 16 of 27 Andy Schleck (RadioShack-Leopard) reflects on yesterday’s performance on the first mountain stage (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 17 of 27 Sprinter Andre Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) was cracking jokes and smiling before the stage – which features five categorised climbs (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 18 of 27 A TV crew films the contents of a Team Belkin musette – this lucky rider has a Frosties bar bar coming his way (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 19 of 27 Johnny Hoogerland (Vacansoleil-DCM) was a man in demand after his attacking performance yesterday (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 20 of 27 Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) tumbled down the GC yesterday after losing touch on the descent of the Col de Pailhères yesterday (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 21 of 27 Imanol Erviti (Movistar) wears the red neckerchief to celebrate Saint Fermin – a festival day in Spain (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 22 of 27 Tejay van Garderen (BMC) had a tough day yesterday. Will he bounce back on the road to Bagnères-de-Bigorre (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 23 of 27 Peter Velits (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) looking focused ahead of the départ in picturesque Saint-Girons (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 24 of 27 Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) launched a short lasting attack yesterday on the Col de Pailhères (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 25 of 27 Joaquim Rodriguez (Katusha) was one of the victims of the Team Sky onslaught yesterday (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 26 of 27 Jens Voigt (RadioShack-Leopard) looking relaxed. When the Tour visited the Pyrenees in 2011, he crashed twice on the descent of Port de Lers (Image credit: Sam Dansie) Image 27 of 27 Could sprinters like Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) be at risk of missing the time cut today? (Image credit: Sam Dansie)

Chris Froome’s (Sky’s) first day in yellow was in the picturesque Ariege town of Saint-Girons as he prepared for the start of stage 9 to Bagneres-de-Bigorre. With the British team’s powerful display on the first day in the mountains out of the way, the riders got ready for a second arduous day in the Pyrenees: five categorised climbs awaited them and a number of riders could be seen warming up on the rollers in the hope of entering the early break.

Alberto Contador (Saxo-Tinkoff), Alejandro Valverde (Movistar) and Cadel Evans (BMC) were put on the back foot after Sky's twin offensive on Saturday afternoon but as they set off from Saint-Girons on Sunday morning, they were aware that the stage's terrain would provide the opportunity to offer an immediate response.

Sprinters such as Andre Greipel and Mark Cavendish, meanwhile, faced into the day with a degree of trepidation, eager to survive and live on to fight another day after Monday's rest day. Check out Cyclingnews' gallery from the start line here.