Froome: I'll never be stripped of my results
Sky's Tour de France leader admits anger over Vayer's report
Tour de France favourite Chris Froome (Sky) says that the public can be comfortable in the validity of his results and that of the majority of the peloton.
The statement comes in the wake of Jan Ullrich's admission on Saturday that he used blood transfusions and following the stripping of Lance Armstrong's seven Tour de France titles late last year.
Froome says that this year's Tour, the 100th edition, is a chance for the sport to put its best foot forward.
"The sport is in probably the best place it's been in the last 20, 30 years in that respect," he told the Daily Mail. "Moving on from the revelations we had from Lance last year, it's given us the chance to show people cycling has changed."
"We can show that the sport has changed," he continued. "I know how I work for the results I get and I know my results aren't going to be stripped in five, six, seven years' time."
It's a similar statement to what Froome made following his victory earlier this month at the Critérium du Dauphiné where he said that his results were proof that cycling had improved.
Meantime, some of Froome's results were singled out as being suspicious by former Festina trainer Antoine Vayer in a recent publication he produced, along with other riders of the current era, Bradley Wiggins and Vincenzo Nibali.
"It's hard not to get angry over reports like that because it almost feels the better we do our job the more people think we're doping," said Froome.
