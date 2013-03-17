Trending

Gallery: On the startline at Mlian-San Remo

Images from the start of La Classicissima

Image 1 of 22

Race favourite Peter Sagan looks focused ahead of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 2 of 22

Andre Greipel's Ridley

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 3 of 22

Bernhard Eisel (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 4 of 22

Sky's leader for the race Edvald Boasson Hagen

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 5 of 22

Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma QuickStep)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 6 of 22

2009 Milan-San Remo winner Mark Cavendish

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 7 of 22

Former race winner Filippo Pozzato (Lampre)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 8 of 22

Ian Stannard (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 9 of 22

At the start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 10 of 22

The riders set off for the 2013 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 11 of 22

Former race winner Filippo Pozzato (Lampre)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 12 of 22

Defending champion Simon Gerrans (Orica GreenEdge)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 13 of 22

Taylor Phinney's BMC machine

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 14 of 22

Androni Giocattoli's Bianchi bikes

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 15 of 22

David Millar's (Garmin-Sharp) Cervelo S5

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 16 of 22

RadioShack's Trek bikes lined up at the start of Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 17 of 22

Peter Sagan's Cannondale bike

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 18 of 22

Mark Cavendish's Specialized race bike

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 19 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 20 of 22

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 21 of 22

Taylor Phinney (BMC Racing)

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)
Image 22 of 22

The riders set off for the 2013 Milan-San Remo

(Image credit: Stephen Farrand)

Milan-San Remo begun in near freezing conditions this morning with the peloton set for 300 kilometres of gruelling conditions on the roads to San Remo.

For complete live coverage, click here.
 