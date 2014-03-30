Gallery: On the startline at Gent-Wevelgem

Image 1 of 25 Defending champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 25 Edvald Boasson Hagen (Sky) makes his way to the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 25 BMC directuer sportif and Sky rider Geraint Thomas have a chat before the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 25 Luca Paolini (Katusha) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 25 Taylor Phinney (BMC) returns from illness at Gent-Wevelgem (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 25 Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) checks that his radio is working (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 25 Arnaud Démare (FDJ.fr) awaits the start (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 25 Lars Boom (Belkin) is heavily taped up after fracturing his elbow in Paris-Nice (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 25 Gerald Ciolek (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 25 Alexander Kristoff (Katusha) and Thor Hushovd (BMC) talk on the start line (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 25 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 25 Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 25 Tom Boonen (Omega Pharma-QuickStep) makes his way through the large crowds (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 25 André Greipel (Lotto-Belisol) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 15 of 25 David Millar (Garmin-Sharp) signs some autographs (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 16 of 25 Andrea Guardini (Astana) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 17 of 25 Greg van Avermaet (BMC) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 18 of 25 Thor Hushovd (BMC) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 19 of 25 Andrey Amador (Movistar) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 20 of 25 Filippo Pozzato (Lampre-Merida) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 21 of 25 Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEDGE) returns from sign-on (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 22 of 25 Scott Thwaites (NetApp-Endura) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 23 of 25 Johnny Hoogerland (Androni Giocattoli) checks his gears (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 24 of 25 Matteo Pelucchi (IAM Cycling) (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 25 of 25 Arnaud Démare's steed for the day (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

With its flatter profile Gent-Wevelgem marks a rare opportunity in for the sprinters to shine in the Belgian Classics, although they’ll have to hang onto the coat tails of the classics men who will do what they can to get rid of them.

For many, it will also be the final indicator of form ahead of next Sunday's Tour of Flanders and there were plenty of big names on the start line in Deinze that we captured for this special start line gallery.

Fresh from his victory at E3 Harlebeke on Friday, defending champion Peter Sagan (Cannondale) is the hot favourite to do it again today. Tom Boonen will be the Omega Pharma-QuickStep team leader after Mark Cavendish pulled out due to illness. He will have the back up of Zdenek Stybar.

Fabian Cancellara (Trek Factory Racing) was present and correct. The Swiss rider was dropped by Sagan on Friday and won’t want it to happen again. Tyler Farrar (Garmin-Sharp) will be looking to get on the rostrum again, after he took second at Dwars door Vlaanderen earlier in the week. Pure sprinters such as Matt Goss (Orica-GreenEDGE) and Andrea Guardini (Astana) were also there, hoping to get a look in if it comes down to a bunch sprint.