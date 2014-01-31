Gallery: More course recon of 'cross Worlds venue

Image 1 of 33 Marianne Vos seeks her sixth straight cyclo-cross world title and seventh of her career on Saturday afternoon in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 33 Lars van der Haar will have plenty of support on Sunday afternoon for the men's cyclo-cross world champonship (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 33 2013 'cross Worlds silver medalist Klaas Vantornout (Belgium) recons the Hoogerheide parcours (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 33 Two-time World Cup champion and ten-time US national champion Katie Compton seeks her first world championship on Saturday afternoon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 33 Steve Chainel (France) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 33 Lars van der Haar (Netherlands) looks relaxed during his course recon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 33 Belgium's Klaas Vantornout and Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 33 Kevin Pauwels (Belgium) recons the Hoogerheide, Netherlands Worlds circuit (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 33 Enrico Franzoi (Italy) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 33 Rob Peeters is part of Belgium's seven-man squad for Sunday's elite men's world championship (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 33 Elle Anderson (USA) checks out the 'cross Worlds course in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 33 Niels Wubben (Netherlands) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 33 Belgium's Klaas Vantornout pre-rides the Worlds course on Friday (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 33 Katie Compton (USA) pre-rides the Worlds course one day prior to the women's world championship (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 33 Germany's Hanka Kupfernagel powers through a mud sector (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 33 European champion Helen Wyman (Great Britain) seeks a podium finish in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 33 Enrico Franzoi (Italy) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 33 A bronze medalist at the 2013 elite men's Worlds, Lars van der Haar will race his second elite world championship on home soil in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 33 Belgium's Klaas Vantornout and Michael Vanthourenhout (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 33 Philipp Walsleben checks out the Worlds course in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 33 Belgium's Tom Meeusen recons the Hoogerheide 'cross Worlds venue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 33 Belgium's Tom Meeusen recons the Hoogerheide 'cross Worlds venue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 33 US champion Jeremy Powers pre-rides the 'cross Worlds circuit in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 33 The USA's Ryan Trebon in action during Friday's practice session in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 33 Kevin Pauwels will be one of Belgium's seven starters on Sunday afternoon for the elite men's world championship (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 33 The Hoogerheide, Netherlands venue is being prepped for this weekend's 'cross world championships (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 33 Mariusz Gil (Poland) takes advantage of Friday's practice session (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 33 Elle Anderson (USA) pre-rides the 'cross Worlds course in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 33 Arnaud Grand (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 33 Simon Zahner (Switzerland) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 33 Radomir Simunek (Czech Republic) (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 33 Katie Compton (USA) is seeking her first 'cross world championship on Saturday afternoon (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 33 Meredith Miler (USA) checks out the Worlds circuit in Hoogerheide (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The final pre-event practice sessions for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships took place on Friday morning and afternoon.

Plenty of this weekend's expected stars took advantage of the opportunity to pre-ride the parcours in Hoogerheide, Netherlands and for now the circuit is predominantly dry.

However, rain is forecast for Friday evening and is expected to extend into Saturday afternoon making for some muddy racing for the four world championship events on tap for the weekend.

