Gallery: More course recon of 'cross Worlds venue

The final pre-event practice sessions for the UCI Cyclo-cross World Championships took place on Friday morning and afternoon.
Plenty of this weekend's expected stars took advantage of the opportunity to pre-ride the parcours in Hoogerheide, Netherlands and for now the circuit is predominantly dry.
However, rain is forecast for Friday evening and is expected to extend into Saturday afternoon making for some muddy racing for the four world championship events on tap for the weekend.
