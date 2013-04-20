Trending

Gallery: Liege-Bastogne-Liege teams presentation

Contador, Nibali and Rodriguez headline

Image 1 of 32

Jakob Fuglsang (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 2 of 32

RadioShack Leopard general manager Luca Guercilena

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 32

Davide Cimolai (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 4 of 32

Rinaldo Nocentini (AG2R - La Mondiale) has a number of results so far this year

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 5 of 32

Simone Ponzi and Andriy Grivko (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 6 of 32

Carlos Alberto Betancur (AG2R - La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 7 of 32

Damiano Cunego (Lampre) has not been in top form during the Ardennes

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 8 of 32

Team Sky's Richie Porte

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 9 of 32

Blanco arrive in Liege with a strong team

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 10 of 32

The Lampre - Merida team

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 11 of 32

Nicolas Roche (Team Saxo Bank Tinkoff) arrives in Liege

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 12 of 32

Team Saxo Bank Tinkoff are presented to the crowd

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 13 of 32

Michal Kwiatkowski (Omega Pharma - QuickStep) has had a strong start to the seaon

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 14 of 32

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar) will most likely ride for Alejandro Valverde

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 15 of 32

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is a strong favourite after his Trentino win

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 16 of 32

RadioShack - Leopard

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 17 of 32

Marco Marzano and Maurizio Piovani (Lampre - Merida)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 18 of 32

Katusha will be led by Rodriguez and Moreno

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 19 of 32

Matteo Montaguti (AG2R - La Mondiale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 20 of 32

Maxim Iglinsky (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 21 of 32

Giovanni Visconti (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 22 of 32

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 23 of 32

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) greets the media

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 24 of 32

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 25 of 32

Moreno Moser (Cannondale)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 26 of 32

Alejandro Valverde (Movistar)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 27 of 32

With no Sagan Cannondale will look to Moser for a result

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 28 of 32

Former Amstel Gold winner Enrico Gasparotto (Astana)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 29 of 32

Alberto Contador (Saxo Bank Tinkoff)

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 30 of 32

The Movistar squad wait to be called onto the stage

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 31 of 32

Michele Scarponi will lead the Lampre team

(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 32 of 32

Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) is a strong favourite after his Trentino win

(Image credit: Sirotti)

On Saturday the Palais Provincial in Liege became the central point of the cycling world with some of the best riders in the world arriving for the teams' presentation of Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali, Joaquim Rodriguez, Ryder Hesjedal and last year's winner Maxim Iglinskiy all took part in the festivities but with less than 24 hours to go until the start of the final Classic of the spring, the excitement was already rising.

For many teams Liege-Bastogne-Liege represents a last chance saloon for their Classics aspirations. Omega Pharma-Quick Step, Sky and BMC all have a point to prove after missing out on a major Classics win, while Belgium has had a disappointing campaign all-round with their two brightest stars in Tom Boonen and Philippe Gilbert coming up short.

The latter has one more chance to break his 2013 duck but just like in Fleche Wallonne earlier in the week the world champion will be a marked man.

With a predictively significant course change inside the final third of the race and no single clear favourite for the race, Liege-Bastogne-Liege could be the most open Classic of the season so far.


 