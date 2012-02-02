Gallery: Lampre-ISD's team presentation

Image 1 of 50 It's good to see Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD) back in the pro peloton (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 50 Matthew Lloyd (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 50 Michele Scarponi and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 50 A lot is expected of Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 50 Adriano Malori (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 50 Vitaly Kostyuk (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 50 Still Italy's best sprinter? Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 50 Vitaly Kostyuk (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 50 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 50 Dmytro Krivstov (Lampre - ISD) shows off his guns (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 50 Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) always feels like he's carrying the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 50 Marco Marzano (Lampre - ISD) likes the pictures (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 50 Oleksandr Sheydynk (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 50 Don't worry everyone's doing it: Dmytro Krivstov and Yuriy Krivstov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 50 Dmytro Krivstov and Yuriy Krivstov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 50 Davide Vigano (Lampre - ISD) has joined from Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 50 Roberto Damiani starts his first full season with the team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 50 The man, the legend, Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 50 Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 50 Daniele Righi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 50 Andrea Appiani and Carlo Saronni head up the team's media (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 50 Bruno Vicini (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 50 Simone Stortoni (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 50 Dmytro Krivstov and Yuriy Krivstov (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) will target the Giro d'Italia again (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 50 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 50 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 50 Danilo Hondo (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 50 Damiano Cunego (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 50 Wilier supply the team's bikes (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 50 Grega Bole (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 50 Andrea Appiani is the team's press officer (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 50 Michele Scarponi, Alessandro Petacchi and Damiano Cunego (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 35 of 50 The 2012 Lampre - ISD team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 36 of 50 Damiano Cunego (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 37 of 50 Michele Scarponi and Alessandro Petacchi (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 38 of 50 Alessandro Petacchi and Danilo Hondo will team up in the sprints (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 39 of 50 Demonstrating a position from the kama sutra (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 40 of 50 Daniele Righi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 41 of 50 Michele Scarponi and Alessandro Petacchi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 42 of 50 Morris Possoni (Lampre - ISD) was signed from Team Sky (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 43 of 50 Oleksandr Sheydynk (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 44 of 50 Davide Vigano (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 45 of 50 Alessandro Spezialetti (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 46 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 47 of 50 Manuele Mori (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 48 of 50 National champions Adriano Malori and Oleksandr Kvachuk (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 49 of 50 Yuriy Krivstov (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 50 of 50 Michele Scarponi (Lampre - ISD) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Lampre-ISD's 28-man squad was unveiled at a presentation in San Vincenzo, Italy on Thursday. The Italian WorldTour team brought out their stalwarts, Michele Scarponi, Daniano Cunego and Alessandro Petacchi but also used the opportunity to push their Ukranian bloc, which now consists of five riders, Vitaliy Buts, Denys Kostyuk, Dmytro Krivtsov, Yuriy Krivtsov, Oleksandr Kvachuk and new signing Oleksandr Sheydyk.





However, when the team's European race programme begins this weekend, all eyes will be on the likes of Petacchi, Scarponi and Cunego, a three-pronged Italian attack on Grand Tours, one-day Classics and almost everything in between.

Last year the team won 26 races, an adequate return by any standards but with Scarponi awaiting the CAS ruling over Alberto Contador, their biggest victory could be decided in a court room. Scarponi finished a distant second to Contador in last year's Giro but may still be crowned champion if the Spaniard is handed a retrospective ban.