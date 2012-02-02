Gallery: Lampre-ISD's team presentation

Scarponi, Cunego and Petacchi lead the Italian squadra
Lampre-ISD's 28-man squad was unveiled at a presentation in San Vincenzo, Italy on Thursday. The Italian WorldTour team brought out their stalwarts, Michele Scarponi, Daniano Cunego and Alessandro Petacchi but also used the opportunity to push their Ukranian bloc, which now consists of five riders, Vitaliy Buts, Denys Kostyuk, Dmytro Krivtsov, Yuriy Krivtsov, Oleksandr Kvachuk and new signing Oleksandr Sheydyk.
However, when the team's European race programme begins this weekend, all eyes will be on the likes of Petacchi, Scarponi and Cunego, a three-pronged Italian attack on Grand Tours, one-day Classics and almost everything in between.
Last year the team won 26 races, an adequate return by any standards but with Scarponi awaiting the CAS ruling over Alberto Contador, their biggest victory could be decided in a court room. Scarponi finished a distant second to Contador in last year's Giro but may still be crowned champion if the Spaniard is handed a retrospective ban.
