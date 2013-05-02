Gallery: Giro d'Italia pre-race press conference

Image 1 of 77 It's likely that one of these riders will win the 2013 Giro, but who will it be? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 77 BMC directeur sportif Max Sciandri and Taylor Phinney at the pre-Giro press conference in Naples (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 77 Taylor Phinney (BMC) at the pre-Giro press conference (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 77 Will this be Vincenzo Nibali's year to win the Giro? (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 77 The Giro's GC contenders field questions from the press (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 77 The Giro's GC contenders face the press prior to the start of stage 1. As the start of the Giro d'Italia rapidly approaches on Saturday, the stars of the Giro d'Italia peloton gathered today in Naples for a pre-race press conference at the Castel dell'Ovo.

Defending champion Ryder Hesjedal along with fellow general classification contenders Bradley Wiggins, Vincenzo Nibali, Michele Scarponi, Sammy Sanchez, Robert Gesink and Cadel Evans appeared together on stage, all eager to add their name to the Giro trophy as 2013 champion.

The peloton's fast men such as Mark Cavendish, Matt Goss, Nacer Bouhanni and Elia Viviani fielded questions, too, as well as other likely candidates for Giro stage wins such as Taylor Phinney and Giovanni Visconti.

