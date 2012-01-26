Gallery: Europcar presents 2012 team

Europcar introduced their 2012 squad and new kit to the world earlier today, with general manager Jean-René Bernadeau stating that he hopes this year can match the highs that the team enjoyed under their former guise in 2011.
The Professional Continental team made numerous headlines - not least at the Tour De France, where the team's talisman Thomas Voeckler finished in fourth place after leading the race for several days. On top of this, Voeckler's teammate Pierre Rolland claimed the white jersey. It was these performances that helped to save the team, with Europcar stepping in as the new sponsors at the end of last season just as it seemed that disbandment could be on the cards.
