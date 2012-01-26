Trending

Gallery: Europcar presents 2012 team

Pro road squad introduced for coming season

Image 1 of 40

Team Europcar is presented for 2012

Team Europcar is presented for 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 40

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar)

Giovanni Bernaudeau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 40

Team Europcar 2012 riders are introduced at the presentation.

Team Europcar 2012 riders are introduced at the presentation.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 40

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)

Pierre Rolland (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 40

Vincent Jerome (Europcar)

Vincent Jerome (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 40

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar)

Perrig Quemeneur (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 40

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)

Bjorn Thurau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 40

Ernesto Colnago with Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and a team bike

Ernesto Colnago with Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar) and a team bike
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 40

David Veillleux (Europcar)

David Veillleux (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 40

Ernesto Colnago with Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Ernesto Colnago with Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 40

Tony Hurel (Europcar)

Tony Hurel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 40

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 40

Christophe Kern (Europcar)

Christophe Kern (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 40

Team Europcar's bike for 2012

Team Europcar's bike for 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 40

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 40

Kevin Reza (Europcar)

Kevin Reza (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 40

Sebastien Turgot (Europcar)

Sebastien Turgot (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 40

Sebastien Chavanel (Europcar)

Sebastien Chavanel (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 40

Team Europcar 2012 riders

Team Europcar 2012 riders
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 40

Riders onstage at the Team Europcar 2012 presentation.

Riders onstage at the Team Europcar 2012 presentation.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 40

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)

Cyril Gautier (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 40

Matteo Pelucchi (Europcar)

Matteo Pelucchi (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 40

Anthony Charteau (Europcar)

Anthony Charteau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 40

Matteo Pelucchi (Europcar)

Matteo Pelucchi (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 40

Team Europcar's bike for 2012

Team Europcar's bike for 2012
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 40

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)

Jerome Cousin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 40

Angelo Tulik (Europcar)

Angelo Tulik (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 40

Franck Bouyer (Europcar)

Franck Bouyer (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 40

Mathieu Claude (Europcar)

Mathieu Claude (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 40

Yohann Gene (Europcar)

Yohann Gene (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 40

Jean Rene Bernaudeau (Europcar)

Jean Rene Bernaudeau (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 35 of 40

Ernesto Colnago with Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)

Ernesto Colnago with Pierre Rolland and Thomas Voeckler (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 36 of 40

Davide Malacarne (Europcar

Davide Malacarne (Europcar
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 37 of 40

Said Haddou (Europcar)

Said Haddou (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 38 of 40

Damien Gaudin (Europcar)

Damien Gaudin (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 39 of 40

Rafaa Chtioui (Europcar)

Rafaa Chtioui (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 40 of 40

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)

Yukiya Arashiro (Europcar)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Europcar introduced their 2012 squad and new kit to the world earlier today, with general manager Jean-René Bernadeau stating that he hopes this year can match the highs that the team enjoyed under their former guise in 2011.

Related Articles

Europcar ready to recruit more riders if it gains WorldTour status

Europcar back from training camp in Guadeloupe

Europcar hopes for Vuelta invitation

The Professional Continental team made numerous headlines - not least at the Tour De France, where the team's talisman Thomas Voeckler finished in fourth place after leading the race for several days. On top of this, Voeckler's teammate Pierre Rolland claimed the white jersey. It was these performances that helped to save the team, with Europcar stepping in as the new sponsors at the end of last season just as it seemed that disbandment could be on the cards.

Check out our gallery of the 2012 Europcar squad.

 