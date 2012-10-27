Gallery: Cyclo-cross riders preview muddy Plzen course

Image 1 of 28 (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 2 of 28 Niels Albert gets a good preview of the course in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 3 of 28 Some riders ended up getting even muddier than planned (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 4 of 28 Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Revor) earned a place on the Belgian team for Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 5 of 28 Petr Dlask (Cze) Madeta - Fitness / Specialized (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 6 of 28 Sanne Cant (BKCP-Powerplus) runs the stairs (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 7 of 28 Martin Bina (Cze) CEZ Cyklo Team Tábor (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 8 of 28 Helen Wyman (Kona) in the Plzen snow (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 9 of 28 Niels Albert braved the snow to preview the course (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 10 of 28 Pavla Havlikova (Cze) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 11 of 28 Helen Wyman seems to enjoy the conditions (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 12 of 28 It's beginning to look a lot like… (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 13 of 28 Winter came early to Plzen ahead of the World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 14 of 28 Niels Albert tests out the big staircase in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 15 of 28 The course turned into a slip-n-slide (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 16 of 28 Ellen Van Loy (Bel) Melbotech Prorace CT (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 17 of 28 Dieter Vanthourenhout ascends the giant staircase in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 18 of 28 Karel Hnik (Sunweb Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 19 of 28 Helen Wyman seems to enjoy the conditions (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 20 of 28 Snow fell on the Plzen course ahead of the World Cup (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 21 of 28 Niels Albert covered head to toe in mud in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 22 of 28 Dieter Vanthourenhout ascends the giant staircase in Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 23 of 28 Jim Aernouts (Sunweb-Revor) earned a place on the Belgian team for Plzen (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 24 of 28 Robert Gavenda (Svk) Dukla Trencín Trek (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 25 of 28 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) takes it slow on the steps in practice (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 26 of 28 Marcel Meisen (Ger) BKCP - Powerplus (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 27 of 28 Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) (Image credit: Photopress.be) Image 28 of 28 Sophie de Boer (Ned) Young Telenet-Fidea Cycling Team (Image credit: Photopress.be)

The second round of the UCI Cyclo-cross World Cup takes place tomorrow in Plzen, Czech Republic and as snow falls on an already muddy course, the technical skills of the riders and their mechanics will be put to the test.

The riders took to the course on Saturday to preview the route, which was made a bit more compact this year to help spectators view the race, but still includes the massive 23-step staircase as the main obstacle.

In start contrast to last year's warm, sunny weather in which Sven Nys and Katie Compton prevailed, Sunday will favor the mudders.

World Cup leader Kevin Pauwels (Sunweb-Revor) has shown his skill in wet conditions, as has his teammate Klaas Vantornout, who won a messy race in Ardooie last week before heading to the Czech Republic for the opening World Cup in Tabor.

World Champion Niels Albert will hope to distance his rivals early, rather than fall victim to the team tactics which hurt his chances in Tabor, while Belgian champion Nys will look for a mechanically flawless race, putting the broken chain of last week behind him.

Compton will also hope to separate herself from her tenacious rivals, including Sanne Van Paassen, who out-sprinted the American champion last week to claim the World Cup lead.

British champion Helen Wyman honed her mud skills in Providence, Rhode Island earlier this season, and gave the course a good testing today.

Racing begins at 10AM local time with the junior men, followed by the U23 riders at 11:10, elite women at 1:30PM and elite men at 3:00PM.