Trending

Gallery: Cycling photography exhibition

Pete Goding showcases Tour de France images in Edinburgh

Image 1 of 16

Chris Froome discards his water bottle on the climb of the Col d'Aubisque in the heart of the Pyrenees, ahead of Mark Cavendish and Levi Leipheimer

Chris Froome discards his water bottle on the climb of the Col d'Aubisque in the heart of the Pyrenees, ahead of Mark Cavendish and Levi Leipheimer
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 2 of 16

21 July 2007, stage 13. David Millar of rides the individual time trial in the pouring rain

21 July 2007, stage 13. David Millar of rides the individual time trial in the pouring rain
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 3 of 16

Tour de France 2012: Wiggins triumphs in the final time trial to become the first British winner of the Tour de France

Tour de France 2012: Wiggins triumphs in the final time trial to become the first British winner of the Tour de France
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 4 of 16

Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Cadel Evans, followed by Vincenzo Nibali, Bradley Wiggins (in yellow jersey) and Chris Froome (in polka-dot jersey) on Stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France from Belfort to Porrentruy

Jurgen Van Den Broeck, Cadel Evans, followed by Vincenzo Nibali, Bradley Wiggins (in yellow jersey) and Chris Froome (in polka-dot jersey) on Stage 8 of the 2012 Tour de France from Belfort to Porrentruy
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 5 of 16

Chris Froome wins the stage at La Planche des Belles Filles. Behind Froome, Cadel Evans of team BMC takes second

Chris Froome wins the stage at La Planche des Belles Filles. Behind Froome, Cadel Evans of team BMC takes second
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 6 of 16

Tour de France 2012: Orchies to Boulogne-sur-Mer. Two cyclists ride past a field of corn in the district of Pas-de-Calais

Tour de France 2012: Orchies to Boulogne-sur-Mer. Two cyclists ride past a field of corn in the district of Pas-de-Calais
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 7 of 16

Tour de France 2011: A rare opportunity to enter the inner sanctum of the Team Sky bus with team principal Sir David Brailsford (R), Geraint Thomas (L) Edvald Boasson Hagen (R), Simon Gerrans (mid left), plus Sean Yates and Shane Sutton at the front of the bus talking team tactics, whilst the media and spectators eagerly await them

Tour de France 2011: A rare opportunity to enter the inner sanctum of the Team Sky bus with team principal Sir David Brailsford (R), Geraint Thomas (L) Edvald Boasson Hagen (R), Simon Gerrans (mid left), plus Sean Yates and Shane Sutton at the front of the bus talking team tactics, whilst the media and spectators eagerly await them
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 8 of 16

A Béarnaise farmer is fairly disinterested in the cyclists, posing for his portrait as the peloton rides over the Col d'Aubisque on their way to the Col du Soulor

A Béarnaise farmer is fairly disinterested in the cyclists, posing for his portrait as the peloton rides over the Col d'Aubisque on their way to the Col du Soulor
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 9 of 16

BMC's Cadel Evans celebrates in front of a wall of journalists after winning the 2011 Tour's general classification on the Champs Elysées.

BMC's Cadel Evans celebrates in front of a wall of journalists after winning the 2011 Tour's general classification on the Champs Elysées.
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 10 of 16

Tour de France 2011: Les Essarts. A fan dressed as a furry koala bear waves on champion-in-waiting Cadel Evans

Tour de France 2011: Les Essarts. A fan dressed as a furry koala bear waves on champion-in-waiting Cadel Evans
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 11 of 16

Tour de France 2011: Stage 15. HTC-Highroad's Mark Cavendish (C) celebrates winning stage 15 and retaining the green points jersey

Tour de France 2011: Stage 15. HTC-Highroad's Mark Cavendish (C) celebrates winning stage 15 and retaining the green points jersey
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 12 of 16

Tour de France 2010: Team HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning stage 18 and is pounced upon by the media

Tour de France 2010: Team HTC-Columbia's Mark Cavendish celebrates after winning stage 18 and is pounced upon by the media
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 13 of 16

12th July 2010: Morzine rest day. Wiggins doing the two-fingered salute

12th July 2010: Morzine rest day. Wiggins doing the two-fingered salute
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 14 of 16

Tour de France 2008 - Stage 10. The maillot jaune worn by Kim Kirchen hurtles by a group of excited nuns who cheer on the peloton

Tour de France 2008 - Stage 10. The maillot jaune worn by Kim Kirchen hurtles by a group of excited nuns who cheer on the peloton
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 15 of 16

Bradley Wiggins kisses his yellow jersey after winning the individual time trial and effectively securing the Tour de France 2012 overall title.

Bradley Wiggins kisses his yellow jersey after winning the individual time trial and effectively securing the Tour de France 2012 overall title.
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)
Image 16 of 16

Bradley Wiggins, then at Cofidis, jumps out from the team bus at the Tour de France

Bradley Wiggins, then at Cofidis, jumps out from the team bus at the Tour de France
(Image credit: View over Abinger Hammer cricket ground as the peloton ride by fans in the Surrey countryside sitting in their local watering hole)

As part of the Edinburgh Festival of Cycling, Cyclingnews contributor and co-author of Mountain High, Pete Goding, will be exhibiting some of his best cycling photography later this week.

Tracking the likes of Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky, Goding’s work centres around the Tour de France, as well as track cycling and the mountain passes that have featured in Mountain High.

The exhibition runs from Sunday 16 June from 12 noon til 4pm and then Monday 17 June to Friday 21 June from 11am to 4pm every day. Entry is free, while Cyclingnews has gathered some of the finest images that will be on display ahead of the event. Guest will also have an 'exclusive' sneak preview of the photography from 'Mountain Higher', Pete and Daniel Friebe's new book released in September by Quercus books.

All the proceeds from the auction of a Revolution Belter bike (donated by the Edinburgh Bicycle Coop) and sales of framed prints including signatures by Sir Chris Hoy and David Millar will go to the Trinity Hospice in Memory of Author Lisa Lynch. Click here for the exhibition location.