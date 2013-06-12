Gallery: Cycling photography exhibition

Pete Goding showcases Tour de France images in Edinburgh
As part of the Edinburgh Festival of Cycling, Cyclingnews contributor and co-author of Mountain High, Pete Goding, will be exhibiting some of his best cycling photography later this week.
Tracking the likes of Bradley Wiggins and Team Sky, Goding’s work centres around the Tour de France, as well as track cycling and the mountain passes that have featured in Mountain High.
The exhibition runs from Sunday 16 June from 12 noon til 4pm and then Monday 17 June to Friday 21 June from 11am to 4pm every day. Entry is free, while Cyclingnews has gathered some of the finest images that will be on display ahead of the event. Guest will also have an 'exclusive' sneak preview of the photography from 'Mountain Higher', Pete and Daniel Friebe's new book released in September by Quercus books.
All the proceeds from the auction of a Revolution Belter bike (donated by the Edinburgh Bicycle Coop) and sales of framed prints including signatures by Sir Chris Hoy and David Millar will go to the Trinity Hospice in Memory of Author Lisa Lynch. Click here for the exhibition location.
