Gallery: CJ Farquharson's best photos of 2012

Image 1 of 21 Marianne Vos (Netherlands) won the Olympic road race in the rain (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 2 of 21 Judith Arndt (Orica - AIS) virtually 'chewing the stem'; a sight not often seen. The German rarely gives such clues about the level of effort she's expending (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 3 of 21 January 1st 2012 - the beginning of the season at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 4 of 21 Race leader, Judith Arndt (Orica - AIS presented by GreenEdge) on her way to victory in the Thueringen Rundfahrt (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 5 of 21 The final clash in a long battle (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 6 of 21 Orica - AIS mascot, Skippy, warms up (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 7 of 21 Trixi Worrack takes her turn at the front (Specialized - lululemon) during the Open de Suede Vargarda TTT (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 8 of 21 The new, narrow climb on the circuit was popular with the spectators at GP de Plouay World Cup (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 9 of 21 Giorgia Bronzini (Diadora Pasta Zara) wins a stage in Toscana. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 10 of 21 Arndt, Vos and Stevens - three of the main performers of 2012 during the final stage of the Giro Donne (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 11 of 21 Blue sky, warm weather and Rabo Women at the front again (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 12 of 21 The Rabo Women were attentive throughout the stage, helping race leader, Iris Slappendel stay at the front and out of trouble in Zeeland's Ster Zeuwsche Eilanden (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 13 of 21 Amanda Spratt (GreenEdge) celebrates winning the Australian road race Championship (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 14 of 21 Judith Arndt (GreenEdge-AIS) chases on her own, just behind the break, in the desert of the Ladies Tour of Qatar. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 15 of 21 The first section of cobbles strung out the bunch in the Drenthe World Cup (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 16 of 21 An elderly woman watches from above whilst the bunch passes through a narrow village entrance (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 17 of 21 It would not be Trofeo Binda without confetti for the podium (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 18 of 21 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon) has time to enjoy her win at Fleche Wallone (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 19 of 21 Finally, some warmth and the sun - the European season had been cold and or wet until late April (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 20 of 21 The peloton exits the Changjiang Tunnel. (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net) Image 21 of 21 A wonderful finish to a great season for Marianne Vos (Ned) (Image credit: CJ Farquharson/WomensCycling.net)

CJ Farquharson has collated some of her best images of 2012 for Cyclingnews in the latest of our photographer's look back at the season.

And it's been a long one for Farquharson having begun the year on January 1 at the Jayco Bay Cycling Classic in Geelong. Over nine months, Farquharson covered every Women's World Cup event, racking up around 40,000 kilometres of travelling by car and the same again in the air. In 2012, Farquharson also covered the London Olympic Games and the UCI Road World Championships in Limburg.

All the standouts of the 2012 season are here - Evelyn Stevens (Specialized - lululemon), Judith Arndt (Orica-AIS) and of course, Marianne Vos (Rabobank). Farquharson was also on hand for the epic showdown on the track between two great rivals, Anna Meares and Victoria Pendleton.