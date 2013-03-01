Gallery: Cannondale Factory Racing trains in Italy

Image 1 of 21 2013 Cannondale Factory Racing: Marco Fontana, Keegan Swenson, Anton Cooper, Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 2 of 21 The Cannondale Factory Racing Team presentation included a mountain bike team relay event. (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 3 of 21 Keegan Swenson leads Anton Cooper (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 4 of 21 Team Cannondale Factory racing riding in Ligure (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 5 of 21 The Cannondale Factory Racing team in training in Finale Ligure, Italy (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 6 of 21 Cannondale Factory Racing overmountain team: Ben Cruz, Mark Weir, Jerome Clementz (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 7 of 21 Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 8 of 21 Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 9 of 21 Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 10 of 21 Jerome Clementz (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 11 of 21 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 12 of 21 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 13 of 21 Marco Fontana leads Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 14 of 21 Overmountain rider Mark Weir chugs a beer during the team relay (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 15 of 21 Manuel Fumic (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 16 of 21 Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 17 of 21 Anton Cooper and Keegan Swenson (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 18 of 21 Keegan Swenson (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 19 of 21 Anton Cooper (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 20 of 21 Marco Fontana (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo) Image 21 of 21 Ben Cruz (Cannondale Factory Racing) (Image credit: Ale Di Lullo)

Cannondale Factory Racing held its season-opening team camp in Finale Ligure, Italy this week. Its four cross country World Cup and four overmountain riders came together for some training and general team bonding along the scenic Mediterranean coast.

Veterans Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic head up the team, which also includes first-year U23 riders Anton Cooper and Keegan Swenson.

The team also invited the media, including Cyclingnews, to join them for the team presentation and two days of fun-spirited competition with its riders, including a cross country team relay and an enduro.

