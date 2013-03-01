Gallery: Cannondale Factory Racing trains in Italy

Fontana, Fumic, Keegan and Swenson prep for season
Cannondale Factory Racing held its season-opening team camp in Finale Ligure, Italy this week. Its four cross country World Cup and four overmountain riders came together for some training and general team bonding along the scenic Mediterranean coast.
Veterans Marco Fontana and Manuel Fumic head up the team, which also includes first-year U23 riders Anton Cooper and Keegan Swenson.
The team also invited the media, including Cyclingnews, to join them for the team presentation and two days of fun-spirited competition with its riders, including a cross country team relay and an enduro.
See the related photo gallery for images from several days spent in Italy.
