Gallery: Bradley Wiggins' limited edition Pinarello Dogma F8
Sky's World TT champion to ride new set-up in Qatar
When Bradley Wiggins lines up for the individual time trial at the Tour of Qatar on Tuesday he will do so on a limited edition Pinarello Dogma F8 road bike.
In the 10.9km test on the Lusail Circuit, riders are not permitted to use their time trial machines, and although some will modify their road set-up, the vast majority will keep their standard race specifications.
Not so for Bradley Wiggins, who will race a modified version of this Pinarello Dogma F8 road bike. The bike is decorated with the World champion colours after Wiggins’ win in Spain last year, while the top tube is branded with a timeline of Wiggins’ major cycling achievements including Olympic Gold, and his British and World time trial titles.
Wiggins is likely to ride Shimano’s Dura-Ace C75 Wheelset but his mechanics have also looked at altering the rider's position. He will ride a 56cm frame but there may be a drop in stem height, as well as a slightly narrower option on handlebars. His saddle height will remain the same but the rider and his staff have not yet decided on saddle choice.
