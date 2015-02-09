Gallery: Bradley Wiggins' limited edition Pinarello Dogma F8

Image 1 of 14 Wiggins' national champions colours along the bike's top tube (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 2 of 14 Standard Shimano Dura-Ace for Wiggins' time trial (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 3 of 14 The saddle height remains the same for Wiggins' time trial bike in Qatar (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 4 of 14 Wiggins' Pinarello F8 road bike will only be raced once in these colours (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 5 of 14 Wiggins' road bike has been adapted for the 10.9km test in Qatar (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 6 of 14 World champion colours on the Elite bottle cage (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 7 of 14 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 8 of 14 Shimano Dura-Ace C75 wheelset (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 9 of 14 The bike is fitted with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2 (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 10 of 14 All of Wiggins' major wins are lined out on the bike's top tube (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 11 of 14 Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma F8 road bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 12 of 14 A bike fit for a world time trial champion (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 13 of 14 Bradley Wiggins' Pinarello Dogma F8 road bike (Image credit: Cyclingnews) Image 14 of 14 Wiggins will ride a lower stem for the time trial in Qatar (Image credit: Cyclingnews)

When Bradley Wiggins lines up for the individual time trial at the Tour of Qatar on Tuesday he will do so on a limited edition Pinarello Dogma F8 road bike.

In the 10.9km test on the Lusail Circuit, riders are not permitted to use their time trial machines, and although some will modify their road set-up, the vast majority will keep their standard race specifications.

Not so for Bradley Wiggins, who will race a modified version of this Pinarello Dogma F8 road bike. The bike is decorated with the World champion colours after Wiggins’ win in Spain last year, while the top tube is branded with a timeline of Wiggins’ major cycling achievements including Olympic Gold, and his British and World time trial titles.

Wiggins is likely to ride Shimano’s Dura-Ace C75 Wheelset but his mechanics have also looked at altering the rider's position. He will ride a 56cm frame but there may be a drop in stem height, as well as a slightly narrower option on handlebars. His saddle height will remain the same but the rider and his staff have not yet decided on saddle choice.

