Gallery: At the start of the Giro team time trial

After a rest day, the Giro d'Italia racers return to action on Wednesday morning for stage four, a team trial covering 33km from Savigliano to Cuneo. With the top 10 places in the general classification separated by just 16 seconds, today's stage promises to be a decisive one which will, perhaps, yield a new maglia rosa wearer.

Team Cofidis, le Credit en Ligne starts down the ramp first while the Astana team of race leader Alexandre Vinokourov is the final squad to tackle the stage in which five-minute intervals separate each team.

The stage four time trial is the first stage of the 2010 Giro to take place in Italy. For the first three stages, racers competed in the Netherlands, following the start in Amsterdam on Saturday.

Favorite teams include Team Sky, Garmin-Transitions, HTC-Columbia, Saxo Bank and BMC Racing Team.

After winning the team time trial in the Tour of Qatar, Team Sky has proven it can time trial and having favourite Bradley Wiggins on the roster only strengthens the team's chances.

Garmin-Transitions will be racing without Christian Vande Velde after he crashed out of the race during stage 3 with a broken collarbone. David Millar and his teammates are motivated to put in a good performance dedicated to their fallen leader.

The always strong HTC-Columbia won the team time trial at last year's Giro and will be aiming for a repeat while Saxo Bank wants to help its Richie Porte, now in second place overall, step up into the maglia rosa.

Finally, don't count out BMC - Cadel Evans wore pink earlier in the Giro and would happily do so again.

