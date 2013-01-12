Gallery: Argos Shimano hit the gym ahead of team presentation

Image 1 of 34 Marcel Kittel and Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 The 2013 Argos Shimano team on the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Thierry Hupond and Mark Reef (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 34 John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 Cheng Ji (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 12 of 34 The Argos Shimano team prepare for training (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 13 of 34 Thierry Hupond (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 14 of 34 Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 15 of 34 Nikias Arndt (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 16 of 34 Marcel Kittel, Iwan Spekenbrink, John Degenkolb and Tom Veelers (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 17 of 34 Bert de Backer (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 18 of 34 Luka Mezgec (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 19 of 34 The 2013 Argos Shimano team on the road (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 20 of 34 Jonas Ahlstrand (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 21 of 34 Tobias Ludvigson and Tom Stamsnijder (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 22 of 34 Johannes Frolinger, Rudie Kemna, Roy Curvers (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 23 of 34 John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 24 of 34 Photo shoots for the Argos team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 25 of 34 John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 26 of 34 The Argos Shimano logo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 27 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 28 of 34 Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 29 of 34 Luka Mezgec (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 30 of 34 Team boss Iwan Spekenbrink (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 31 of 34 Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 32 of 34 The Argos Shimano men's and women's team (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 33 of 34 Yann Huguet (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 34 of 34 Hennie Stamsnijder (Shimano) and Tom Stamsnijder (Argos Shimano) (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Argos Shimano presented their men’s and women’s team at Altea Hills, Spain, on Friday and celebrated their new four-year WorldTour licence in the process. The team narrowly missed out on the status for 2012, but after a stellar season they were granted a place with cycling’s elite team.

At the team presentation, general manager, Iwan Spekenbrink said that the team would strive for success in 2013 but not abandon the core values that had underpinned their philosophy so far. "A core part of Team Argos Shimano’s policy is to work from a modern and credible top-class sports environment based on the 1t4i guidelines (team spirit – inspiration – integrity – improvement – innovation)."

“Innovation at every possible level is central both to the intensive and comprehensive coaching of the individual cyclists, male and female, and to developing the team into a strong collective.”

Spekenbrink added that the team would strive to added credibility to a sport that was rocked by drug confessions and stories after USADA’s reasoned decision relating to Lance Armstrong and the US Postal team.

2013 Argos Shimano Team line-ups



Men: Warren Barguil, Thomas Damuseau, Yann Huguet, Thierry Hupond, Matthieu Sprick (Fra), Nikias Arndt, John Degenkolb, Johannes Fröhlinger, Simon Geschke, Patrick Gretsch, Marcel Kittel (Ger), Roy Curvers, Tom Dumoulin, Koen de Kort, Ramon Sinkeldam, Tom Stamsnijder, Albert Timmer, Tom Veelers (Ned), Tobias Ludvigsson, Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Tom Peterson (USA), Cheng Ji (Chn), François Parisien (Can), Bert de Backer (Bel), Georg Preidler (Aut), Will Clarke (Aus).



Women: Charlotte Becker, Elke Gebhardt, Marlen Jöhrend (Ger), Janneke Busser, Willeke Knol, Kelly Markus, Amy Pieters, Esra Tromp, Kirsten Wild (Ned), Lucy Garner (GBr).



