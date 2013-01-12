Gallery: Argos Shimano hit the gym ahead of team presentation

Argos Shimano presented their men’s and women’s team at Altea Hills, Spain, on Friday and celebrated their new four-year WorldTour licence in the process. The team narrowly missed out on the status for 2012, but after a stellar season they were granted a place with cycling’s elite team.
At the team presentation, general manager, Iwan Spekenbrink said that the team would strive for success in 2013 but not abandon the core values that had underpinned their philosophy so far. "A core part of Team Argos Shimano’s policy is to work from a modern and credible top-class sports environment based on the 1t4i guidelines (team spirit – inspiration – integrity – improvement – innovation)."
“Innovation at every possible level is central both to the intensive and comprehensive coaching of the individual cyclists, male and female, and to developing the team into a strong collective.”
Spekenbrink added that the team would strive to added credibility to a sport that was rocked by drug confessions and stories after USADA’s reasoned decision relating to Lance Armstrong and the US Postal team.
2013 Argos Shimano Team line-ups
Men: Warren Barguil, Thomas Damuseau, Yann Huguet, Thierry Hupond, Matthieu Sprick (Fra), Nikias Arndt, John Degenkolb, Johannes Fröhlinger, Simon Geschke, Patrick Gretsch, Marcel Kittel (Ger), Roy Curvers, Tom Dumoulin, Koen de Kort, Ramon Sinkeldam, Tom Stamsnijder, Albert Timmer, Tom Veelers (Ned), Tobias Ludvigsson, Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Tom Peterson (USA), Cheng Ji (Chn), François Parisien (Can), Bert de Backer (Bel), Georg Preidler (Aut), Will Clarke (Aus).
Women: Charlotte Becker, Elke Gebhardt, Marlen Jöhrend (Ger), Janneke Busser, Willeke Knol, Kelly Markus, Amy Pieters, Esra Tromp, Kirsten Wild (Ned), Lucy Garner (GBr).
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy