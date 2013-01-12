Trending

Gallery: Argos Shimano hit the gym ahead of team presentation

Dutch WorldTour team strives for credible cycling

Image 1 of 34

Marcel Kittel and Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel and Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

The 2013 Argos Shimano team on the road

The 2013 Argos Shimano team on the road
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano)

Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Thierry Hupond and Mark Reef (Argos Shimano)

Thierry Hupond and Mark Reef (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 34

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano)

Thomas Damuseau (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 34

Cheng Ji (Argos Shimano)

Cheng Ji (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 12 of 34

The Argos Shimano team prepare for training

The Argos Shimano team prepare for training
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 13 of 34

Thierry Hupond (Argos Shimano)

Thierry Hupond (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 14 of 34

Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano)

Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 15 of 34

Nikias Arndt (Argos Shimano)

Nikias Arndt (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 34

Marcel Kittel, Iwan Spekenbrink, John Degenkolb and Tom Veelers (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel, Iwan Spekenbrink, John Degenkolb and Tom Veelers (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 34

Bert de Backer (Argos Shimano)

Bert de Backer (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 34

Luka Mezgec (Argos Shimano)

Luka Mezgec (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 34

The 2013 Argos Shimano team on the road

The 2013 Argos Shimano team on the road
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 20 of 34

Jonas Ahlstrand (Argos Shimano)

Jonas Ahlstrand (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 21 of 34

Tobias Ludvigson and Tom Stamsnijder (Argos Shimano)

Tobias Ludvigson and Tom Stamsnijder (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 22 of 34

Johannes Frolinger, Rudie Kemna, Roy Curvers (Argos Shimano)

Johannes Frolinger, Rudie Kemna, Roy Curvers (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 23 of 34

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 24 of 34

Photo shoots for the Argos team

Photo shoots for the Argos team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 25 of 34

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)

John Degenkolb (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 26 of 34

The Argos Shimano logo

The Argos Shimano logo
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 27 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 28 of 34

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)

Marcel Kittel (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 29 of 34

Luka Mezgec (Argos Shimano)

Luka Mezgec (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 30 of 34

Team boss Iwan Spekenbrink (Argos Shimano)

Team boss Iwan Spekenbrink (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 31 of 34

Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano)

Albert Timmer (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 32 of 34

The Argos Shimano men's and women's team

The Argos Shimano men's and women's team
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 33 of 34

Yann Huguet (Argos Shimano)

Yann Huguet (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 34 of 34

Hennie Stamsnijder (Shimano) and Tom Stamsnijder (Argos Shimano)

Hennie Stamsnijder (Shimano) and Tom Stamsnijder (Argos Shimano)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Argos Shimano presented their men’s and women’s team at Altea Hills, Spain, on Friday and celebrated their new four-year WorldTour licence in the process. The team narrowly missed out on the status for 2012, but after a stellar season they were granted a place with cycling’s elite team.

At the team presentation, general manager, Iwan Spekenbrink said that the team would strive for success in 2013 but not abandon the core values that had underpinned their philosophy so far. "A core part of Team Argos Shimano’s policy is to work from a modern and credible top-class sports environment based on the 1t4i guidelines (team spirit – inspiration – integrity – improvement – innovation)."

“Innovation at every possible level is central both to the intensive and comprehensive coaching of the individual cyclists, male and female, and to developing the team into a strong collective.”

Spekenbrink added that the team would strive to added credibility to a sport that was rocked by drug confessions and stories after USADA’s reasoned decision relating to Lance Armstrong and the US Postal team.

2013 Argos Shimano Team line-ups


Men: Warren Barguil, Thomas Damuseau, Yann Huguet, Thierry Hupond, Matthieu Sprick (Fra), Nikias Arndt, John Degenkolb, Johannes Fröhlinger, Simon Geschke, Patrick Gretsch, Marcel Kittel (Ger), Roy Curvers, Tom Dumoulin, Koen de Kort, Ramon Sinkeldam, Tom Stamsnijder, Albert Timmer, Tom Veelers (Ned), Tobias Ludvigsson, Jonas Ahlstrand (Swe), Reinardt Janse van Rensburg (RSA), Luka Mezgec (Slo), Tom Peterson (USA), Cheng Ji (Chn), François Parisien (Can), Bert de Backer (Bel), Georg Preidler (Aut), Will Clarke (Aus).


Women: Charlotte Becker, Elke Gebhardt, Marlen Jöhrend (Ger), Janneke Busser, Willeke Knol, Kelly Markus, Amy Pieters, Esra Tromp, Kirsten Wild (Ned), Lucy Garner (GBr).