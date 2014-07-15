Gallery: A brutal first ten days of the Tour de France

Image 1 of 63 Seen it all before: Chris Horner takes a time out after stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 63 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) is forced out the Tour de France with a broken leg (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 63 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) put time into his rivals on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 63 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 63 Blel Kadri (Ag2r-La Mondiale) gives France their first stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 63 Tejay van Garderen (BMC Racing) is forced to pick himself up off the deck (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 63 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 63 A Team Netapp-Endura rider checks on his teammate (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 63 Paul Voss (Team Netapp-Endura) crashed but was able to continue (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 63 Riders crash before the finishline in Nancy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 63 There were several falls on the stage to Nancy (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 63 Andrew Talansky falls heavily in the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 63 Andrew Talansky suffers his second fall, this time after mixing it in the sprint (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 63 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 63 Jesus Hernandez (Tinkoff Saxo) crashes out of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 63 IAM Sylvain Chavanel. The French rider goes on the attack on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 63 World champion Rui Costa shows the strain on stage 8 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 63 A battered Tejay van Garderen is helped at the finish (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 63 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) crashed out of the Tour on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 63 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 63 Andrew Talansky lost his GC ambitions on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 63 Alberto Contador (Tinkoff-Saxo) crashed and broke his leg on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 63 Tejay van Garderen shows grit and determination on stage 10 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 63 Jurgen Van Den Broeck looks up a the clock after losing time (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 63 Bauke Mollema battles illness and his rivals in the first ten days (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 63 Teamwork: Tony Martin gives it everything for Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 63 Tony Gallopin pulls on the yellow jersey at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 63 A different kind of shock and awe for Tony Gallopin (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 63 An emotional moment for Tony Gallopin as he realises he leads the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 30 of 63 Unstoppable: Tony Martin heads for a stage win (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 31 of 63 Geraint Thomas survives a stage but then runs straight into the media (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 32 of 63 Peter Sagan (Cannondale) was another faller in the first week (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 33 of 63 Another Sky rider is out of the Tour. This time it's Xabier Zandio (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 34 of 63 Andre Greipel shows his delight at taking a stage in the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 35 of 63 Back on French soil and Chris Froome falls (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 36 of 63 Marcel Kittel (Giant-Shimano) on the podium at the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 37 of 63 Jan Bakelants was another crash victim (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 38 of 63 Marcel Kittel (Giant Shimano) dominated the opening stages (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 39 of 63 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 40 of 63 The UK provided huge support for the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 41 of 63 Huge crowds turned out to watch the Tour de France in the UK (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 42 of 63 It seems like eternity since Chris Froome attacked on the second stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 43 of 63 Tony Martin (Omega Pharma QuickStep) goes on the attack (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 44 of 63 Vinenzo Nibali shares the kisses after his win on stage 2 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 45 of 63 Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma QuickStep) crashed out of the Tour on stage 1 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 46 of 63 This time there's nothing his teammates can do. Mark Cavendish is out of the Tour de France (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 47 of 63 Marcel Kittel thanks his teammates after winning the opening stage (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 48 of 63 The beginning of the end for Chris Froome's Tour de France challenge (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 49 of 63 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 50 of 63 Chris Froome (Team Sky) chases back after a fall on stage four (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 51 of 63 Jurgen Van Den Broeck holds his nerve through a cobbled section (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 52 of 63 Classics specialist Fabian Cancellara in action (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 53 of 63 A determined looking Lars Boom leads Vincenzo Nibali behind (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 54 of 63 Chris Froome fell twice on stage 5 and left the race before the cobbles (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 55 of 63 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 56 of 63 Andrew Talansky hits the deck on stage 5 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 57 of 63 Race leader Vincenzo Nibali manages to keep out of trouble. Just (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 58 of 63 Chris Froome's Tour de France is almost over after he falls again (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 59 of 63 Vincenzo Nibali (Astana) rides through the conditions (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 60 of 63 (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 61 of 63 Jon Izaguirre Insausti (Movistar) finds himself left on the road after a fall (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 62 of 63 Chris Froome fell heavily on his left side on stage four of the Tour (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 63 of 63 Mark Cavendish leaning on the barriers after his stage 1 crash (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

We’ve seen Italy’s Vincenzo Nibali arrive at the race with his 2013 Giro d’Italia form and win two impressive stage wins and solidify his place at the top of the overall, as well as Peter Sagan, Tony Martin and Marcel Kittel thrive on centre stage.

The French have enjoyed their share of the spotlight too with Blel Kardi winning at Gérardmer and Tony Gallopin capturing the malliot jaune for a day.

And yet we’ve seen the cruel side of bike racing too, with crash after crash and professional athletes leaving the race with broken bones and shattered spirits. The stage to Arenberg Porte du Hainaut will live long in Tour de France’s memory as it encapsulated everything about the sport, from the bravery and brilliance to the fine lines between success and failure.

Yet out of the despair and anguish new reputations can be forged as four French entrench themselves in the higher echelons of the overall and Richie Porte and Tejay van Garderen vie with old hands Alejandro Valverde and Vinenzo Nibali.

Tim de Waele has been at every stage, photographing every key moment from this year’s race and we’ve compiled the best of the images so far.