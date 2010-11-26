Gaddoni suspended for 18 months after testosterone positive
Elena Gaddoni has been given an 18-month suspension after testing positive for testosterone earlier this year. The Italian Olympic Committee (CONI) announced the ban on Thursday, according to Italian media sources.
The 30-year-old showed an unacceptably high testosterone value in an out-of-competition test done at a training camp in Garda on April 24.
Her suspension runs from June 1, 2010, until November 30, 2011.
Gaddoni, who rode for Team Scapin-Stihl Torrevilla MTB, has finished as high as fifth in the women's marathon cross-country race at the UCI world championships.
