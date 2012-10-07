Gabrovski given two years for EPO use

Image 1 of 4 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) soloed to victory on stage three's mountain finish. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 4 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) remains in the Tour of Turkey leader's jersey for another day. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Race leader Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) awaits the start of stage 4. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Ivaïlo Gabrovski (Konya Torku Seker Spor) on the attack, en route to victory. (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

The Bulgarian cycling federation has given Ivailo Gabrovski a two-year ban after testing positive for EPO at the Tour of Turkey this spring. He was riding for the Turkish Continental team Konya Torku Seker Spor.

Gabrovksi, 34, won the race's first ever mountaintop finish on the third stage of this year's race, giving him the race lead which he held to the end.

However, his doping control taken after the stage tested positive for EPO, the UCI announced in July. The B-sample was also positive.

Gabrovski called his race win “a great victory for Konya Torku Seker Spor. I’m proud that my arrival into this team helped to grow it.” However, he was also hoping to be able to use his victory to move up the ranks to a WorldTour team.

Gabrovski rode for Jean Delatour for several years, including two years as top-ranked division 1 team, but otherwise spent most of his career at the Continental level.

The Tour of Turkey 2012 title will now be given to previous second-place finisher Alexandr Dyachenko of Astana, with Danail Andonov Petrov of Caja Rural moving up to second and Adrian Palomares (Andalucia) third.