Further Milan-San Remo changes likely due to landslides

Image 1 of 4 The 2013 San Remo podium (L-R): Peter Sagan, Gerald Ciolek and Fabian Cancellara (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 4 The emotion is too much after winning Milan San Remo in 2009 (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 4 Filippo Pozzato (Katusha) clings to Philippe Gilbert's wheel after the Omega Pharma-Lotto rider attacked at the top of the Poggio at Milan-San Remo (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 4 Positioning on the descents of the Cipressa and Poggio is vital (Image credit: Fotoreporter Sirotti)

The 2014 Milan-San Remo may be set for one final change with landslides near Sportorno causing concern for RCS Sport who could be forced to alter the route to safer roads. This would be a minor change in comparison to the inclusion and then removal of the Pompeiana climb which has tipped the balance back toward sprinters and away grand tour specialists. 2009 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is a starter while Alejandro Valverde will no longer take part in La Primavera and preliminary-favourite. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), has given up hopes for victory.

Sportorno comes 95km from the finish and the change to the route is unlikely to have a bearing on the overall result. The race can pass the town on the Via Aurelia now but with rain expected on both Saturday and Sunday, an alternative course is being looked at. The alternative option is to leave Aurelia before Spotorno, climb above the town and return seaside near Noli.



