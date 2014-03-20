Further Milan-San Remo changes likely due to landslides
RCS Sport yet to decide on final route
The 2014 Milan-San Remo may be set for one final change with landslides near Sportorno causing concern for RCS Sport who could be forced to alter the route to safer roads. This would be a minor change in comparison to the inclusion and then removal of the Pompeiana climb which has tipped the balance back toward sprinters and away grand tour specialists. 2009 winner Mark Cavendish (Omega Pharma-Quick Step) is a starter while Alejandro Valverde will no longer take part in La Primavera and preliminary-favourite. Vincenzo Nibali (Astana), has given up hopes for victory.
Related Articles
Cavendish: I'm very happy to be riding in Milan-San Remo
White reconsidering Orica-GreenEdge roster for Milan-San Remo
Milan-San Remo remains a target for Gilbert
Degenkolb backed for Milan-San Remo by Giant-Shimano
Valverde to skip Milan-San Remo
Boonen withdraws from Milan-San Remo
Sportorno comes 95km from the finish and the change to the route is unlikely to have a bearing on the overall result. The race can pass the town on the Via Aurelia now but with rain expected on both Saturday and Sunday, an alternative course is being looked at. The alternative option is to leave Aurelia before Spotorno, climb above the town and return seaside near Noli.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy