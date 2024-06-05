Fulcrum’s new Sharq wheels claim a 30% improvement in crosswind stability, aim to be the ultimate all-road wheelset

A ‘Two-Wave’ rim profile, all-new spokes, and cup and cone ceramic bearings feature on this top end wheelset

Today, Italian wheel brand Fulcrum launched its first dedicated all-road wheelset, named the Sharq. It’s a top-end carbon wheelset, that aims to offer riders speed over mixed terrain, from tarmac to gravel, as opposed to its dedicated gravel wheelsets (the Rapid Red series) and the road sets (Racing Zero, Speed, and Wind series).

The Sharq draws on the brand's current wheel tech, but with some new developments too, not least the wavy rim profile; a first for the brand, bringing it into a small cohort of wavy wheel offerings alongside the likes of Zipp and Princeton CarbonWorks.

