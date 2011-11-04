Fuglsang satisfied with progress in 2011

Jakob Fuglsang donned the red leader's jersey (Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Jakob Fuglsang had only one individual win in 2011 but he was still satisfied with the season. “I am really very happy with my season,” the Leopard Trek rider said.

The main difference this year was in his racing calendar. “I rode many races, and that makes it hard to get top rankings, because it eats away at your energy,” he told the Ritzau news agency.

Fuglsang thought that this year he has proven he can ride at a high level. “I was at the forefront of races like Amstel Gold and Tour de Suisse.” He finished fourth in both of those.

His win this season was the queen stage of the Tour of Denmark. He had won his homeland race the previous three years, but only finished 18th this year.

If both the Tour de France and the Tour of Denmark were disappointing, the Vuelta a Espana made up for them. “It went better than I had expected. I had one day in the lead, was in the top ten until the final and just missed the top ten by 17 seconds.”

The 26-year-old led his team across the finish line in the best time at the opening team time trial in Benidorm. It was his first grand tour leader's jersey.