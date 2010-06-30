Fuglsang, Breschel would like to stay with Riis

Image 1 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Team Saxo Bank) listens to the Danish national anthem on the podium. (Image credit: Frank Rud Jensen) Image 2 of 3 Danish champion Matti Breschel wins the Dwars door Vlaanderen (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 3 Jakob Fuglsang (Saxo Bank) flies past (Image credit: Sirotti)

Two Danish riders have expressed their interest in staying with a Bjarne Riis-managed team in the future, provided that he can find a new sponsor. Jakob Fuglsang and Matti Breschel have said they would like to stay on the team if it continues to exist after sponsor Saxo Bank leaves at the end of this year.

Fuglsang's name had been associated with the new team being established by former Saxo Bank employees Kim Andersen and Brian Nygaard and met with Riis last week to discuss the future.

Staying with Riis “assumes two things,” he told the Danish newspaper Ekstra Bladet. “First there must indeed be a future for Riis' team."

The second condition is equally important, as he would stay with the team only if he could assume the captain's role. “Secondly, he must indicate that he will rely on me in future big races. I probably won't be on the podium of the Tour de France as early as next year, but you can bet that it is a clear career goal for me.”

Breschel would definitely like to stay put. “I'd rather stay with Bjarne Riis, but it needs to happen soon,” he told DR Sport. “I have always hoped that Bjarne Riis could find a new sponsor. As far as I know, it looks good.”

If the Danish team should not continue, then the Dwars door Vlaanderen winner isn't worried about unemployment. “I have concrete offers from others, but I have not talked with Kim Andersen,” he said.