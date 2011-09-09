Trending

Froome's contract negotiations on hold during the Vuelta, says Brailsford

Team Sky manager dismisses rumours he is talking to Cancellara

Image 1 of 3

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his break-out ride in the Vuelta.

Chris Froome (Team Sky) on his break-out ride in the Vuelta.
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)
Image 2 of 3

Chris Froome rode for Wiggins

Chris Froome rode for Wiggins
(Image credit: Sirotti)
Image 3 of 3

Christopher Froome takes a big win

Christopher Froome takes a big win
(Image credit: Vuelta a Espana)

Team Sky manager Dave Brailsford has told Cyclingnews he will not bow to outside pressure and finalise a new contract with Chris Froome during the Vuelta a España so that negotiations do not affect the Kenyan-born Briton's performance in the final stages of the race.

Related Articles

Froome ascends to Vuelta a Espana lead

Froome's Vuelta success sparks transfer interest

Froome hopes to keep Vuelta lead as long as possible

Froome outduels Cobo on Peña Cabarga


 