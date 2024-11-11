Froome, Williams and Gee headline confirmed Israel-Premier Tech roster chasing return to the WorldTour in 2025

Israel-Premier Tech have confirmed the 30-man roster for the 2025 season that will take on their final year in pursuit of returning to WorldTour status

This was confirmed with the extension of veteran Michael Schwarzmann's contract on Monday. Schwarzmann is one of 15 riders over 30 on IPT's roster for next year, with experienced heads Chris Froome, Jakob Fuglsang and Michael Woods all contracted until the end of 2025.

It's likely to be the final year for Froome after the four-time Tour de France winner joined from Ineos in 2021. With Woods, Fuglsang and Simon Clarke all also being over 38, IPT would welcome a new era in 2026 if they successfully return to the UCI WorldTour.

After getting relegated from cycling's top division at the end of 2022, Israel-Premier Tech have climbed quickly back up the points ladder during the 2023-2025 three-year cycle and ended this past season four positions above what will be the required 18th place to earn a WT licence.

"IPT had a successful season this year. We were consistently scoring victories and nice results throughout the season all the way to the end," said team general manager Kjell Carlström in the team's season review.

"This puts us in a good place for the final year of the UCI WorldTour license cycle to secure the license. Although we still have to do a good season in 2025, we are on the right track."

They look primed to return to the WorldTour in 2026, alongside Lotto Dstny who also got relegated in 2022, with their 21,745 points giving them a near-6,000 point buffer over Arkéa-B&B Hotels in 19th who would go back down to ProTeam level as it stands.

However, they have to continue on the great work done by the likes of Stephen Williams, Corbin Strong and Derek Gee, their three top points scorers in 2024, to confirm their place back in the top division.

Williams in particular had great success with overall victory at the Tour Down Under and a huge one-day result in Fléche Wallonne where he conquered the Mur de Huy to take the win.

"It has been a really good season, one I could have only dreamed of this time last year," said Williams in IPT's season review.

"Taking the biggest victories of my career is extremely special, but the way I’ve stepped up this year has been wonderful. I’m looking forward to improving even more and trying to win some nice races again in 2025."

Their confirmed roster also includes three new signings Alexey Lutsenko, Jan Hirt and Matis Louvel, with Pier-André Côté stepping up from the development team to the senior squad.

Israel-Premier Tech's confirmed 2025 roster