Froome calls out 'irresponsible' Tour de France reporting
'Those individuals know who they are,' race leader says
What should have been a successful day on the lumpy transitional stage 14 from Rodez to Mende for Team Sky and the Tour de France maillot jaune Chris Froome was anything but. The overall race leader was hit with a cup of urine that was thrown by a spectator early in the stage.
"I saw the guy appear on a drag with 50-60km to go," Froome said of the incident. "I had teammates around me. I was boxed in a little bit on left. I saw a guy peering around and I thought, 'That looks strange.' He launched a cup at me and said 'dopée.' No mistake, it was urine."
With fans able to reach out and touch cyclists at almost any point on the road, the security of riders is constantly in question, but Froome was unequivocal in his response when asked if the behaviour of some fans frightened him?
