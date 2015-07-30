Froome and Sagan star in post-Tour de France criteriums gallery

Tour stars make the rounds in Belgium, Netherlands
The days after the Tour de France offer very little in terms of rest and relaxation for winner Chris Froome (Sky), best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) as they head into a week of festivities known as the post-Tour criteriums.
The day after being feted across Paris, Froome headed to the Natour Criterium in Aalst along with Peter Sagan. The criteriums are less races and more spectacle, with the winner being generally pre-arranged. Sagan topped the podium in Aalst with Froome and Belgian champion Preben Van Hecke.
Next up, across the border in the Netherlands, was the 'Daags na de Tour' or Day after the Tour in Boxmeer, where Sagan was once again on the podium, this time with home riders Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Bauke Mollema (Trek).
The next day, Quintana claimed top honours ahead of Froome and Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka) at the Natour Criterium in Roeselare.
Wednesday's race was the Profronde van Lommel, where once more Sagan landed on the podium, this time behind Greg Van Avermaet, with Kevin Hulsmans in third.
The post-Tour criteriums run through the rest of the week across Europe.
