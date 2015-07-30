Froome and Sagan star in post-Tour de France criteriums gallery

Image 1 of 25 Stars Peter Sagan and Chris Froome get a lap in the pace car in Natourcriterium Aalst Image 2 of 25 Chris Froome didn't get much sleep the night before the Natourcriterium Aalst Image 3 of 25 Daniel Teklehaimanot (MTN-Qhubeka) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 4 of 25 Daniel Teklehaimanot in the Profronde van Surhuisterveen (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 5 of 25 Koen de Kort (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 6 of 25 Pieter Weening (Orica-GreenEdge) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 7 of 25 Robert Gesink, Peter Sagan and Bauke Mollema on the podium of the Profronde van Surhuisterveen (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 8 of 25 The Profronde van Surhuisterveen (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 9 of 25 Ramon Sinkeldam (Giant-Alpecin) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 10 of 25 Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 11 of 25 Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) leads in the Profronde van Surhuisterveen. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 12 of 25 Robert Gesink and Bauke Mollema starred in the Profronde van Surhuisterveen. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 13 of 25 Bauke Mollema (Trek) at the Profronde van Surhuisterveen (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 14 of 25 Bauke Mollema (Trek) (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl) Image 15 of 25 Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and Kevin Hulsmans on the podium in the Profronde van Lommel Image 16 of 25 Chris Froome signs autographs at the Natourcriterium Aalst Image 17 of 25 Fans surround Daniel Teklehaimanot at the Daags na de Tour in Boxmeer Image 18 of 25 Daniel Teklehaimanot signs autographs at the Daags na de Tour in Boxmeer Image 19 of 25 Chris Froome, Peter Sagan and Preben Van Hecke enjoy the spoils at the Natourcriterium Aalst Image 20 of 25 Chris Froome and Serge Pauwels played second fiddle to Nairo Quintana in the Natourcriterium Roeselare Image 21 of 25 Nairo Quintana got top billing in the Natourcriterium Roeselare Image 22 of 25 Huge crowds lined up to see Peter Sagan and others in the Profronde van Lommel Image 23 of 25 Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) at the Profronde van Lommel Image 24 of 25 Greg Van Avermaet wins the Profronde van Lommel Image 25 of 25 Tom-Jelte Slagter in the Profronde van Surhuisterveen. (Image credit: Bert Geerts/dcp-bertgeerts@xs4all.nl)

The days after the Tour de France offer very little in terms of rest and relaxation for winner Chris Froome (Sky), best young rider Nairo Quintana (Movistar) and green jersey winner Peter Sagan (Tinkoff-Saxo) as they head into a week of festivities known as the post-Tour criteriums.

The day after being feted across Paris, Froome headed to the Natour Criterium in Aalst along with Peter Sagan. The criteriums are less races and more spectacle, with the winner being generally pre-arranged. Sagan topped the podium in Aalst with Froome and Belgian champion Preben Van Hecke.

Next up, across the border in the Netherlands, was the 'Daags na de Tour' or Day after the Tour in Boxmeer, where Sagan was once again on the podium, this time with home riders Robert Gesink (LottoNl-Jumbo) and Bauke Mollema (Trek).

The next day, Quintana claimed top honours ahead of Froome and Serge Pauwels (MTN-Qhubeka) at the Natour Criterium in Roeselare.

Wednesday's race was the Profronde van Lommel, where once more Sagan landed on the podium, this time behind Greg Van Avermaet, with Kevin Hulsmans in third.

The post-Tour criteriums run through the rest of the week across Europe.