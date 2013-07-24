French Senate states suspicions over Froome are unfounded
Secretary of anti-doping commission full of praise for Durand, won’t pursue Jalabert
After hearing testimonies from 83 sportsmen and officials since February, the anti-doping commission of the French Senate made proposals to strengthen the fight against drugs and released documents including retrospective analysis conducted on the samples of cyclists during the 1998 and 1999 Tours de France.
Related Articles
Jalabert tests positive for EPO at 1998 Tour de France
Jalabert shocked by EPO positive from 1998 Tour de France
French senate report on doping delayed
Virenque hopes French Senate list includes Festina riders
French Senate report on doping due on Wednesday
Durand admits name will be on French Senate list of EPO positives
Secretary Jean-Jacques Lozach warned the media: “There are a lot of uncertainties. For some riders, there could be a debate [whether they used drugs or not]. It’s not a list of positive tests. It’s scientific data.”
Senators were adamant this publication will not have any consequences in terms of sporting record books. Questioned about people who may have lied under oath, like Laurent Jalabert whose name appears among those who have used EPO for the 1998 Tour de France, they said: “Nobody will face sanctions. We aren’t policemen. We aren’t magistrates. We haven’t noted absolute lies but put-offs and self-censorship.”
“I’ve liked Durand’s words”, Lozach echoed. “It’s the speech of the truth by someone who lives with it. He refuses the mix up with the current era and he’s right to do so. I trust the generation of the current riders, notably the French. We also know that suspicions over Chris Froome’s performances in the recent Tour de France are unfounded, not legitimate and not scientifically justified at the moment. But we believe it’s wholesome to preserve the process of retrospective controls.”
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy