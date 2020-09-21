French police open doping investigation after Arkea-Samsic hotel search at Tour de France

French police have opened a preliminary investigation with a suspicion of doping in a “small part” of the Arkéa-Samsic team at this year’s Tour de France, according to the French AFP news agency.

The Marseille prosecutor's office confirmed the formal opening of the investigation to AFP on Monday, as riders and team travelled home from the three-week race, where Tadej Pogačar snatched overall victory from fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič in Saturday’s final time trial stage.

AFP said the investigation was opened by the police public health department, with prosecutor Dominique Laurens, referring to the "discovery of many health products including drugs (...) and especially a method that could be qualified as doping."

A further update via AFP said two people have been taken into preliminary custody or “Gardes à vue” on Monday morning. According to the Le Parisien, the two were a team doctor and soigneur, adding that "100ml of saline and injection equipment" were discovered during the searches. Le Parisien also reported that Nairo Quintana and Dayer Quintana were questioned.

Laurens talked of illegally prescribed medicines, saying the investigation had been opened into those “responsible for the administration and prescription to an athlete without medical justification of a substance or method prohibited within the framework of a sports event, aid in the use and incitement to the use of a substance or method prohibited to athletes, the transport and possession of a prohibited substance or method for the purpose of use by an athlete without medical justification.”

French police searched hotel rooms occupied by Arkéa-Samsic last Wednesday during the Tour de France, according to reports in Le Journal du Dimanche and L’Équipe.

Arkéa-Samsic team manager Emmanuel Hubert confirmed that the search had taken place when contacted by L’Équipe, but he declined to comment further.

The sports daily reports that Nairo Quintana was the target of the raid, which was carried out by officers from the Central Office for Combating Environmental and Public Health Damage (OCLAESP). The search was apparently not organised in cooperation with the French anti-doping agency (AFLD).

According to L’Équipe, police also searched the rooms of Colombian riders Dayer Quintana and Winner Anacona, as well the team’s soigneurs and the team cars. Ark­­éa-Samsic were staying near Méribel, after stage 17 to the Col de la Loze.

Quintana and the other Colombian riders joined Arkéa-Samsic ahead of the 2020 season after seven years with Movistar. He crashed again on stage 13 of the Tour and his podium challenge collapsed on the Grand Colombier two days later.

Quintana reached Paris in 17th place overall, his lowest finish in a Grand Tour since the 2012 Vuelta a España.